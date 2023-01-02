Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
KBTX.com
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brenham FFA participates in swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham FFA had the amazing opportunity to attend and participate in the swearing-in ceremony for State Board of Education Representative Tom Maynard. The ceremony happened at the Brenham High School auditorium. The Brenham FFA President, Shelby Prazak, was able to kick things off with welcoming remarks...
KBTX.com
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
KBTX.com
Brazos County holds first Commissioners Court of 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners Court met for the first time this year on Tuesday, marking the start of two commissioners’ tenure. On Jan. 3, Wanda Watson, the newly elected Commissioner of Precinct Four, said she plans to focus on mental health, transparency of the court and keeping the community informed. But at her first meeting, she’s soaking in as much as possible from her colleagues.
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
KBTX.com
Salvation Army BCS offering Character Building Program for youth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of BCS offers a number of services to our community including a weekly character building program for youth. Executive Director and Corps Officer Timothy Israel says the youth program helps kids with a range of things such as self-esteem, perseverance and diligence. He says in the program kids have a number of tasks they are required to do and once completed, they are rewarded with completing that objective.
beckersasc.com
Texas hospital to develop 4-story medical office building with ASC
Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas, according to a Jan. 3 report from WTAW. The city's planning office approved the land expansion in December 2022, which was proposed as an amendment to the original...
KBTX.com
BCS Together in need of bed donations and volunteers to assist families in foster system
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together helps offer support to families in the foster system by helping children feel safe, valued, and loved. To continue their mission, they rely on the community’s help of donations and volunteers. “Right now we are in desperate need of beds,” Lauren Falcone, Director...
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to feed birds in the winter
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are simple ways to help feed birds during the winter season. “It’s cold outside and there’s a lot of the birds, like the red birds and blue birds, that will still be around, so providing some food to them during this cold weather is a great thing to do,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
KBTX.com
Arts Council looks ahead to 2023 events
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a new year and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley wants you to save the date for some big events coming up. Boots & BBQ is one of The Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that is low-key and offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment.
wtaw.com
Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital
More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
KBTX.com
Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months. Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.
Elgin Courier
Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota
An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
KBTX.com
Broken water main prompts closure of College Main & Church Ave intersection
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Crews from College Station Utilities are currently on site of a water main break at the intersection of College Main & Church Avenue. Eastbound Church is closed at Second St. and westbound Church St. is closed at Tauber St. so crews can make the necessary repairs.
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order
A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
KBTX.com
Bryan church holds special mass honoring Pope Benedict XVI
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan held a special mass Thursday evening to honor and remember Pope Benedict XVI. This mass is called a requiem or funeral mass. This program used the same readings and similar prayers as the funeral for Benedict that happened Thursday in Rome.
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The effects of December’s nearly week-long cold snap are still being felt two weeks later. Some students returning from the long holiday break are finding their apartments have been flooded and in some cases their belongings ruined. Pipes in several student housing units across Bryan and College Station have reportedly burst due to the extreme drop in temperature experienced last month.
KBTX.com
McFerrin Athletic Facility under demolition for new indoor training facility
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is out with the old and in with the new. The University is currently demolishing the Mcferrin Athletic Center. Constructed in 2007, The indoor football training facility helped Aggie athletes beat the summer heat as well as provide a place to train in inclement weather.
