BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months. Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO