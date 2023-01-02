ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Brazos County holds first Commissioners Court of 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners Court met for the first time this year on Tuesday, marking the start of two commissioners’ tenure. On Jan. 3, Wanda Watson, the newly elected Commissioner of Precinct Four, said she plans to focus on mental health, transparency of the court and keeping the community informed. But at her first meeting, she’s soaking in as much as possible from her colleagues.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Operation Safe Shield discusses keeping law enforcement safe following last week’s shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Within a 12-hour period, a Bryan police officer was shot Thursday night while attempting a traffic stop, and the next day in the search for the suspect, a Brazos County deputy was shot through her windshield during the pursuit. Now both are out of the hospital and recovering, the suspect has been arrested and people are working to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Salvation Army BCS offering Character Building Program for youth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of BCS offers a number of services to our community including a weekly character building program for youth. Executive Director and Corps Officer Timothy Israel says the youth program helps kids with a range of things such as self-esteem, perseverance and diligence. He says in the program kids have a number of tasks they are required to do and once completed, they are rewarded with completing that objective.
BRYAN, TX
beckersasc.com

Texas hospital to develop 4-story medical office building with ASC

Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas, according to a Jan. 3 report from WTAW. The city's planning office approved the land expansion in December 2022, which was proposed as an amendment to the original...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to feed birds in the winter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are simple ways to help feed birds during the winter season. “It’s cold outside and there’s a lot of the birds, like the red birds and blue birds, that will still be around, so providing some food to them during this cold weather is a great thing to do,” said Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Arts Council looks ahead to 2023 events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a new year and the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley wants you to save the date for some big events coming up. Boots & BBQ is one of The Arts Council’s annual fundraisers that is low-key and offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Baylor Scott & White Planning More Construction Next To Its College Station Hospital

More construction is planned by Baylor Scott & White Health next to their College Station hospital. An amendment to their planned development district was approved during this month’s city council meeting. Anthony Armstrong of the city’s planning office emphasized this is only an amendment to the plan that was...
KBTX.com

Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months. Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Elgin Courier

Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota

An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
ELGIN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order

A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan church holds special mass honoring Pope Benedict XVI

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bryan held a special mass Thursday evening to honor and remember Pope Benedict XVI. This mass is called a requiem or funeral mass. This program used the same readings and similar prayers as the funeral for Benedict that happened Thursday in Rome.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The effects of December’s nearly week-long cold snap are still being felt two weeks later. Some students returning from the long holiday break are finding their apartments have been flooded and in some cases their belongings ruined. Pipes in several student housing units across Bryan and College Station have reportedly burst due to the extreme drop in temperature experienced last month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

