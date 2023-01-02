Man tries to give police the slip, stashes marijuana in butter tub: Chagrin Falls police

Read full article on original website
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Car and driver both a bit tipsy lying on their sides: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 31 went to the intersection at Smith Road regarding a rollover crash. They found a car on its passenger side after apparently striking a signal box. The driver was inside the car on the passenger side. She was crying, but alert and responsive. An officer...
Coins from U.S. Mint stolen from porch: Berea Police Blotter
A Race Street resident called police at about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and said that a package containing $215 in silver coins had been stolen from his mailbox. The package came from the U.S. Mint. The U.S. Postal Service had notified the man at about 10 a.m. that the package...
Man allegedly hits woman in head with blunt object: University Heights Police Blotter
At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to an Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
Shooting reported at Five Points Grille: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to Five Points Grille around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on a report of a disturbance involving a gun. They learned that a shooting had occurred, but those involved had already left the area. Theft: Homewood Drive. The daughter of a resident at an assisted living home reported Dec....
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Long-abandoned vehicle found to have been stolen: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Mayfield apartments reported Dec. 29 that an abandoned vehicle had been parked on the property for three weeks. Responding officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willoughby Hills in November. It was towed and the owner was advised. Theft: Eastway Road. A...
Woman banned from T-Mobile store in Berea after poking worker in nose
BEREA, Ohio -- A Front Street woman, 43, was banned from Metro by T-Mobile, 224 Front St., after she allegedly poked a worker there in the nose. The worker reported the incident at about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29. He said he and the woman live next to each other in Berea and share the same landlord.
Nursing home resident threatens to shoot neighbor: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 14, police were dispatched to Greenbriar Nursing Home regarding a threat call from the Pearl Road facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a male resident had threatened to shoot a woman who also lives at the nursing home. The suspect was charged with aggravated menacing.
Thieves flee after trying to steal Kia Seltos: Parma Police Blotter
On Dec. 12, police were dispatched to a Lincoln Avenue address regarding individuals in three vehicles attempting to steal a Kia Seltos, which was parked at the residence. An arriving officer located the individuals, who successfully fled the scene. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Brookpark Road.
No clues as to how dogs got locked up while family was away: Mayfield Police Blotter
Teen arrested for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High
The Olmsted Falls Police Department says it has a juvenile in custody for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High School.
Sentencing delayed for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued and there is no new court date. Ryan Clemmons...
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
Contractor accused of not finishing the job, stealing from resident: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 5, a Cranberry Ridge resident came to the police station regarding a larceny complaint. The man told the officer that this summer, he had hired a contractor to paint his house. Not only did the suspect only paint one door, but the contractor ended up stealing items valued at more than $400 from the home, the man said.
U.S. marshals arrest 6 people, recover 4 firearms after standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Authorities arrested six people and recovered four firearms after a standoff that lasted for hours Wednesday on the city’s West Side. Michael Cullen, 35, was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and accused of violating his parole. He had prior convictions for weapons and drugs. Members...
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
