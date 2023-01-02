Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Grimes’ Song ‘No Horse to Ride’ Featured in ‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale
Tonight was a big night for Yellowstone fans. Season 5’s midseason finale aired on TV, and like usual, music was a massive part of the episode. Luke Grimes, who stars as Kayce Dutton on the show, also recently signed a major country music record deal. Soon after, he released his first song, No Horse To Ride.
‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon Is ‘Bummed’ That Teeter and Colby Are Being Separated
Thanks to an outbreak of brucellosis in 'Yellowstone,' half the ranch hands have to head south, and Jen Landon is bummed that Teeter and Colby will be separated.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Piper Perabo pushes for John Dutton to ‘get the kiss’ as Luke Grimes reiterates the reason he doesn’t watch the series weekly
It’s Thursday, Yellowstone fans, and while we don’t have a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama to look forward to this weekend, audiences get to see the continued story of the Duttons of days past in 1923. In addition to the new stories we’re currently indulging in, the Yellowstone cast continues to share insight into their own stories, giving us a deeper look into the characters we know and love in this timeline. Piper Perabo is opening up about kissing John Dutton and people who say Yellowstone is a “red-state series.”
‘Yellowstone’ Brought in Lilli Kay’s Real-Life Partner for Her Makeout Scene
Lilli Kay discusses her makeout scene from 'Yellowstone' Season 5, which she shot with her real-life partner, Juli Kocemba.
Faith Hill Shows 'Rare Look' at Tim McGraw in Hilarious Dance Video
To country fans, Tim McGraw may be a superstar, but when he's with his wife Faith Hill and three daughters, he's just a dad and husband. Hill recorded and shared a "rare" look into McGraw's at-home personality this week. The clip finds McGraw riding in the backseat of a car...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Creator Reveals If Jamie Is the Series' Main Villain
Sunday night's Season 5 Midseason finale of Yellowstone made some major moves, setting up a showdown that positions Dutton against Dutton as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) made his move against his adoptive father, Montana Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) by calling for his impeachment. It's a move he made under the guise of protecting the people of Montana, but in reality, it's an attempt to salvage the deal made by antagonists Market Equities and get himself elected Governor in his own plan to "save" the Yellowstone ranch. It's certainly a stunning move, one that marks the biggest threat to the Dutton family yet but when it comes to the matter of whether Jamie is main villain of the series, series creator Taylor Sheridan is weighing in and it's not a yes or no answer.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John
Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 4
New year, New Amsterdam. The popular NBC medical drama is the latest broadcast show to get the Netflix bump. The first two seasons were added to Netflix yesterday, and the show's at No. 6 on the streamer's top 10 list today, Wednesday, Jan. 4. The show stars Ryan Eggold as Max Goodwin, an inspirational director at New Amsterdam Medical Center, the oldest hospital in New York. The show is about to end after five seasons, with the finale airing on NBC on Jan. 17, so its addition to Netflix means it's getting set up for a second life on streaming. Today's No. 1 show is still Kaleidoscope (what order did you watch it in?), and the No. 1 movie is still Glass Onion (did you see the twist coming?). And The Witcher: Blood Origin has slid off the list entirely less than two weeks after its release, a disappointing outcome for the spin-off prequel for which Netflix had high hopes.
TVGuide.com
So Help Me Todd's Eliza Coupe Reveals Veronica Is Definitely Not Done with Todd Yet
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for So Help Me Todd Episode 10. Read at your own risk!]. We've gotten to know Todd (Skyler Astin) over the first season of So Help Me Todd, and watched him grow as he inches his way to being able to get his private investigator license reinstated. Thursday's episode, "The Devil We Know," gave us the biggest glimpse of Todd's past and was crucial in revealing what caused him to lose his license and enter a downward spiral in the first place.
Wes Bentley Says ‘Yellowstone’ Character’s ‘Sadness Permeates My Life’
Wes Bentley is reflecting on the plight of Jamie Dutton. The “Yellowstone” actor plays Jamie, the son of rancher-turned-governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner), in the hit Paramount Network series. Yet Bentley’s emotional journey through depression has anchored the character, forcing Bentley to create new boundaries between his roles and home life. “He’s incredibly sad,” Bentley told The New York Times of his character Jamie. “I’ve always dealt with my sadness with things like comedy, or humor, or drugs at one point, or trying to just ignore it and finding another way out of it. But you can’t do that when you’re trying...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Tribute to Dr. Glenn Blodgett, Explained
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 8 was dedicated to Dr. Glenn Blodgett. Here's why.
Prevention
Luke Grimes’s Wife Bianca Rodrigues Shared a Rare Selfie in Honor of Their Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues. The Yellowstone star (aka Kayce Dutton) and Brazilian model celebrated three years of marriage, and Bianca shared a sweet message on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. Bianca posted a photo with the caption, "3 years married to my...
Comments / 0