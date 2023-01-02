Read full article on original website
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
WIFR
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
Woman killed after crashing into semi in Ogle County
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business
rockfordscanner.com
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
As much as we hate asking for donations. Sadly, it does cost money to run RS. Dedicated server, Domain, Maintenance, Time, etc…. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
WIFR
Inventory stolen from Nite Equipment in Pecatonica
WIFR
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport. “He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on the East side, Avoid the area.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened around 5:30 pm near the 5700 block of Forest Hills. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in Davenport shooting
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting early Thursday, according to a news release. Zachary L. Beverlin faces charges of first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in an felony, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to arrest affidavits.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
KWQC
1 injured in Rock Island shooting, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured after being shot Monday night, police said. The Rock Island police responded to a report of a person shot around 7:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue, according to a media release. Police found a 33-year-old man with a...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced for robbery
A 23-year-old Rock Island man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his part in an armed robbery nearly a year ago. Shauntez Thomas waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X Felony, according to court records. On Dec. 19, 2022, he was sentenced to serve 23 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for time served. Appeal rights were given.
ourquadcities.com
2 juveniles transported from single-vehicle crash Sunday
A boy and girl from Galena were transported from the scene after a single-vehicle crash Sunday in rural Galena. According to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on West Stagecoach Trail at Heller Lane in rural Galena.
WIFR
Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.
