seaislenews.com
Looking Ahead to Summer, Sea Isle Begins Selling 2023 Beach Tags
In Sea Isle City, they were lining up Tuesday to buy the ultimate antidote for the winter blues. Tuesday was the first day that Sea Isle began selling beach tags for the 2023 summer season at the discounted price of $20 each. The seasonal tags will cost the regular price of $25 starting May 15.
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Daughter In Gloucester Closes Both Its Locations For The Winter
GLOUCESTER – The Farmer’s Daughter, which usually closes its location in the northern part of Gloucester County for a few weeks each winter, has temporarily closed both its locations this year. “We’re going to open back up when the weather breaks, probably late February,” said Jeff Merrill, who...
Burials At Sea: Are They Really A Thing In Atlantic And Cape May Counties?
How many funerals have you attended in your lifetime? Really personal question, but most likely, they all played out relatively the same way. Pardon the morbidity, but I saw an article come up on my Facebook feed, and it really got me questioning something specifically pertaining to those of us who reside in the southeastern part of Jersey.
seaislenews.com
Board of Commissioners Reorganize, Desiderio New Director
The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners held their annual reorganization meeting on Thursday. Commissioners E. Marie Hayes and Andrew Bulakowski, who won three-year terms in the November election, were sworn in. Also, the Commissioner Board voted on Commissioner Leonard C. Desiderio, who is also the mayor of Sea...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
Victim Identified as Police Seek Man in Fatal Upper Twp., NJ, Hit-and-run Crash
Authorities have identified the person who was killed in a hit-and-run accident last Thursday night in Cape May County. According to NJ.com, 80-year-old Marjorie Straubmuller from Ocean View was fatally struck by a vehicle at Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township. State troopers say the sketched man, shown...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition
A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
Police: Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities say an Egg Harbor Township man is facing charges in connection to a home burglary Saturday night. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to the 100 block of Jasmine Road at around 7:15 for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived and...
