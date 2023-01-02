ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seaislenews.com

Looking Ahead to Summer, Sea Isle Begins Selling 2023 Beach Tags

In Sea Isle City, they were lining up Tuesday to buy the ultimate antidote for the winter blues. Tuesday was the first day that Sea Isle began selling beach tags for the 2023 summer season at the discounted price of $20 each. The seasonal tags will cost the regular price of $25 starting May 15.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Board of Commissioners Reorganize, Desiderio New Director

The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners held their annual reorganization meeting on Thursday. Commissioners E. Marie Hayes and Andrew Bulakowski, who won three-year terms in the November election, were sworn in. Also, the Commissioner Board voted on Commissioner Leonard C. Desiderio, who is also the mayor of Sea...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”

The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
BreakingAC

Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition

A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
VINELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy