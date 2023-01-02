Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Plenty of opportunities to ski in Montana this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — It's a big ski weekend in Montana. At Bridger Bowl, the Community Dual GS races get underway. No new snow in the last four days at Bridger, but you're on a 37-inch base. At Lost Trail, no new recent snow either, but you're on a 60-inch...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
Top 10 Montana Counties With The Highest Crime Rates In The State
When it comes to crime in Montana, there are certain areas that are more dangerous than others. Of course, when you talk about crime, most people associate it with bigger towns and cities. However, according to data that was released in the Ravalli Republic, that's not necessarily the case here...
KULR8
Montana FWP reminds public of the dangers of feeding wildlife
BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, there is a vibrant ecosystem of wildlife all around us. But when humans feed wildlife, it can disrupt the balance and can have fatal consequences. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) believes most animal feedings are caused by people who mean well,...
NBCMontana
FWP opens permit applications to float Smith River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Permit applications to float the Smith River will be accepted until Feb. 15. The 59-mile river is located in a remote location and known for its scenery and fishing. Permits are required to float the stretch of river between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge, and only...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
NBCMontana
Restaurant covers Frenchtown student lunch fees
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula restaurant felt the holiday spirit this season, giving financial help to some Frenchtown students. According to Frenchtown Schools, the Laughing Grizzly Bar and Grill completely paid off 318 students' lunch balances nearly two weeks ago. School officials shared their appreciation for the act in...
NBCMontana
Potato Advisory Committee seeks proposals for research, market development
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Potato Advisory Committee invites the public to submit proposals for the Montana Potato Research and Market Development program. The proposals are for Montana's potato industry and should feature demonstration projects, applied research and market development projects to focus on needs and expand opportunities within the industry.
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valleys will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
cowboystatedaily.com
What’s The Story Behind The Abandoned Tunnel Near Boysen Dam?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Driving through Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming, motorists can see a series of railroad tunnels on the west side of the river. But there’s one tunnel to the south of the rest that stands out. Off by itself, with...
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Flathead Beacon
A Legacy of Land and Lumber
When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
NBCMontana
FWP closes mountain lion hunting in various districts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain lion hunting will close or has closed in various hunting districts, as quotas have been met, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of mountain lions will close or have closed in:. Hunting districts...
NBCMontana
DPHHS: Take action to prevent respiratory illnesses this winter
HELENA, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that flu activity during the first three months of flu season has far exceeded the the prior five-year averages. The following was sent out by Department of Public Health and Human Services:. Department of Public Health...
enewschannels.com
The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions
(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
NBCMontana
Missoula airport South Concourse finishes $2.6M under budget
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Montana Airport South Concourse construction project has been completed under budget. In a board meeting on Dec. 20, the board approved nine deductive change orders to close the $64.6 million South Concourse project roughly $2.6 million under budget. The original project budget created in...
NBCMontana
Weak disturbance brings showers tomorrow
It's another beautiful day with quite a bit of sunshine across western Montana. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring us a few isolated showers Thursday and Friday. A very light accumulation will be possible, mainly over the passes. A few pockets of freezing rain will also be possible.
NBCMontana
Person hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian crash on Orange St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person was taken to a local hospital after an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Orange Street in Missoula. Emergency crews closed northbound lanes of Orange Street from Broadway to Pine Street to assess and clear the scene....
Comments / 0