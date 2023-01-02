Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet with winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Snow will impact Highway 3 over Scott Mountain Pass. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, mainly for the headlands, but also along Highway 101 from near Port Orford south to Gold Beach and Pistol River. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes higher elevations of the Warners and the Winter Rim. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 05:47:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 05:52:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and take action if necessary. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM EST. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Carolina Eastman affecting Calhoun, Richland and Lexington Counties. Congaree River At Congaree National Park-Gadsden affecting Calhoun and Richland Counties. Stevens Creek Near Modoc affecting Edgefield and McCormick Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. Saluda River At Chappells affecting Saluda, Greenwood and Newberry Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Stevens Creek Near Modoc. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Farmland along Stevens Creek above the US Highway 23 bridge near Modoc becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EST Thursday the stage was 20.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 3.5 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Western and Central Chouteau County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 14:48:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western and Central Chouteau County ICE STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Freezing rain is diminishing over Chouteau County, as air temperatures slowly go above freezing. Thus the ice storm warning will be allowed to expire at 3 PM. Be alert though if traveling though, as some roadways will remain icy until they melt off.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT - For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow above 4500 feet expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Accumulations of up to three feet possible above 5500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. - For the Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy wet snow accumulations of 5 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...For both the watch and the warning...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County, North Central, Western and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes mainly rural areas of central Siskiyou County as well as the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on Highway 89, and Grayback Rd in Northwest Siskiyou County. * WHEN - For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM PST Saturday. - For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...1" per hour snowfall rates have a 40-50% chance of occuring between 6 AM and 10 AM PST Saturday morning during the current Winter Storm Warning. Then from 10 PM Saturday night to around 8 AM Sunday morning during the Winter Storm Watch, there is a 90+% chance for 1" per hour snowfall rates. These rates could impact I-5, especially near Black Butte Summit. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 84 from Mission to Cabbage Hill will be affected by the strong winds. Strong crosswinds are likely along Highway 11 from Pendleton to Milton-Freewater.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, waves of 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 PM PST this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 6 PM PST this evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In San Diego: High tides on Saturday Jan 7 will reach 6.20 feet at 842 AM. High Tides on Sunday Jan 8 will reach 6.07 feet at 913 AM.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-04 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a sturdy building immediately. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Calhoun County in central South Carolina East central Lexington County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 1130 AM EST. * At 1055 AM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pine Ridge, or near Cayce, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. This has a history of radar indicated tornadoes! IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Springdale around 1100 AM EST. SC State Fair Grounds around 1105 AM EST. Sandy Run around 1110 AM EST. Hopkins and Horrel Hill around 1120 AM EST. McEntire Air Base and Congaree National Park around 1125 AM EST. Gadsden around 1130 AM EST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center, New Zion, Silver Lake, Olympia, Rosewood, Guignard Park, Lexington Acres Pond, Dixiana and Cayce Riverwalk. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 112 and 124. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other water side infrastructure. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet with dangerous rip currents. Surf will subside some Friday afternoon, but will remain at High surf levels into Saturday, along with dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. Powerful waves and strong rip currents will pose an exceptional risk of ocean drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 6.0 feet between 8 AM to 9 AM PST.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Judith Basin County and Judith Gap by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 11:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Western and Central Chouteau County ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Judith Basin County and Judith Gap and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet through Friday morning, decreasing to 6 to 10 feet Friday afternoon. Dangerous rip currents are also expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Flooding of sea water is possible around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low- lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high tides will be near 6.0 feet between 8 AM to 830 AM PST.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of less a quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 10:36:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Extended period of elevated winds gusting around 50 mph with multiple periods of high winds gusting up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated areas of freezing fog will be possible in protected valleys where temperatures are just below freezing, causing roadways to be slick.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 15:32:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough SLIPPERY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE .Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue through early this evening setting up for a slippery evening commute. Snow will taper off later this evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light to occasionally moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Light snowfall accumulations are expected as periods of snow showers impact the region. Be prepared for variable travel conditions and slow down when you approach areas of heavier snowfall as road conditions could change rapidly. Even light snowfall amounts can accumulate on roads and cause dangerous driving conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 10:36:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Strongest winds typically occur on exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Hill County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 11:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Hill County; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY Freezing rain and snow are ending. Thus the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire at Noon.
Comments / 0