Effective: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County; Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT - For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow above 4500 feet expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Accumulations of up to three feet possible above 5500 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. - For the Winter Storm Watch above 3000 feet, heavy wet snow accumulations of 5 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...For both the watch and the warning...Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County, North Central, Western and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes mainly rural areas of central Siskiyou County as well as the Mount Shasta Ski Park, Snowman and Dead Horse Summits on Highway 89, and Grayback Rd in Northwest Siskiyou County. * WHEN - For the Winter Storm Warning, until 4 PM PST Saturday. - For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...1" per hour snowfall rates have a 40-50% chance of occuring between 6 AM and 10 AM PST Saturday morning during the current Winter Storm Warning. Then from 10 PM Saturday night to around 8 AM Sunday morning during the Winter Storm Watch, there is a 90+% chance for 1" per hour snowfall rates. These rates could impact I-5, especially near Black Butte Summit. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO