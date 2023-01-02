Effective: 2023-01-06 10:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Curry County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Curry County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Eastern San Miguel County, Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways, including Interstate 25 and portions of U.S. Highway 285. Strong winds may create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 6 HOURS AGO