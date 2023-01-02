Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sanpete Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:43:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sanpete Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MST THIS MORNING Snow will taper off over the Sanpete Valley late this morning. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of less a quarter mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:43:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected on all mountain routes, including Logan Summit, Parley`s Summit, the Cottonwood Canyons, and Daniels Summit. Traction restrictions may be enacted.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Western and Central Chouteau County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 14:48:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western and Central Chouteau County ICE STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Freezing rain is diminishing over Chouteau County, as air temperatures slowly go above freezing. Thus the ice storm warning will be allowed to expire at 3 PM. Be alert though if traveling though, as some roadways will remain icy until they melt off.
Flood Advisory issued for Contra Costa, Marin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 15:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Contra Costa; Marin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Richmond, Napa, Petaluma, San Rafael, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, American Canyon, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Corte Madera, Tiburon, Cloverdale, Fairfax and Sebastopol. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...For both the Wind Advisory and the High Wind Watch, the Shasta Valley in Siskiyou County. This includes Montague and Interstate 5 south of Yreka to Weed. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. The strongest winds will occur on Saturday. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, mainly for the headlands, but also along Highway 101 from near Port Orford south to Gold Beach and Pistol River. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 05:24:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Snowy Range Foothills; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin Light to moderate snowfall will continue throughout the day across much of Carbon County including the Interstate 80 corridor from Rawlins to Elk Mountain. Widespread snowfall around 1 inch will be possible for most locations. Heavier amounts up to 3 inches will be possible near Elk Mountain as well as in southwest Carbon County near Baggs along the western slopes of the Sierra Madres. Use caution if traveling as periods of moderate snowfall could significantly reduce visibility and create slick road conditions.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 12:11:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Kittitas Valley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South/southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley and Motherlode. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturated soils may allow for trees to topple more easily with gusts of this magnitude.
Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of California. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 1 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to very saturated soils, even winds on the lower end of the speed range can cause downed trees. When trees fall, this can be a threat to lives, cause power outages, and add debris to waterways which can exacerbate flooding.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Fergus County below 4500ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures are starting to warm above freezing, thus limiting new ice potential. Some roadways will still remain slippery though until all the ice melts.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft, Hill County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 11:47:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Hill County; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MST TODAY Freezing rain and snow are ending. Thus the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire at Noon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Canyon Ferry Area; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility a quarter of a mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall, The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Helena Valley, and Canyon Ferry Area. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
High Wind Watch issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...In California, Central Siskiyou County and Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes higher elevations of the Warners and the Winter Rim. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 09:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated areas of freezing fog will be possible in protected valleys where temperatures are just below freezing, causing roadways to be slick.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet with winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Snow will impact Highway 3 over Scott Mountain Pass. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Special Weather Statement issued for Casper Mountain, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 05:24:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Rock Springs and Green River; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills Light Snow Continues through this Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Light to moderate snowfall. Additional accumulations of less than an inch across most areas with 1 to 3 inches possible in the higher terrain along and south of I-80. Gusty winds of 25 to 35 mph. * WHERE...Southwest and South-central Wyoming including along Interstate 80. * WHEN...Through this Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and gusty winds could lead to blowing snow, reduced visibility and slick travel across southern Wyoming, including along Interstate 80.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 13:48:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility near and below one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Ziebach County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...The dense fog will redevelop and expand this evening, and continue into Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY ALONG THE BASE OF THE OREGON BLUE MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected along the base of the Blue Mountains. * WHERE...Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Interstate 84 from Mission to Cabbage Hill will be affected by the strong winds. Strong crosswinds are likely along Highway 11 from Pendleton to Milton-Freewater.
