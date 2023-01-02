Effective: 2023-01-06 13:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-07 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...For both the Wind Advisory and the High Wind Watch, the Shasta Valley in Siskiyou County. This includes Montague and Interstate 5 south of Yreka to Weed. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 7 AM PST Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. The strongest winds will occur on Saturday. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO