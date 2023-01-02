Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Automated McDonald’s Drive-Thru Operates in Controversial Test With No Visible Human EmployeesJoel EisenbergFort Worth, TX
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Far North Dallas apartments, police say
DALLAS — Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting in far north Dallas early Friday morning, police confirmed to WFAA. Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the shooting at the Landmark On The Valley Apartments at Spring Valley Road and Esperanza Road. Dallas police officials...
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
fox4news.com
2 juveniles killed, 1 person injured in shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood that left two juveniles dead and another person injured. Officers were called to Panay Way Drive in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Fort Worth police found a juvenile male in a car with gunshot wounds....
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Dallas apartment
A shooting in far north Dallas left three people dead and two hospitalized. Police are still looking for a suspect.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
ID Needed on Man Recorded Killing Store Clerk's Dog, Peanut, During Robbery: Police
Fort Worth Police are looking for a man recorded on surveillance footage robbing a gas station clerk after shooting and killing her beloved dog. Now, the victim has a powerful message as investigators ask for the community's help. It happened Monday at 1:30 p.m. at a gas station off North...
Man charged with DWI after crashing into a Fort Worth home
A man is locked up in Fort Worth, accused of causing a crash that ended with his car slamming into the back of a home facing Curtis Court Thursday night. Police report the man was going extremely fast on Willing Avenue
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle
On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
advocatemag.com
Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting
Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth considers renaming community center for Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council could rename a community center in honor of Atatiana Jefferson. The proposal is for Hillside Community Center on Maddox Avenue. It’s not far from the home where Jefferson was shot and killed in October of 2019 by then-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.
Man wounded in Fort Worth carjacking
A Fort Worth shooting victim is in the hospital and the carjacker who shot him is still on the run. A little past 7:30 p.m. Tuesday the victim called 911 to say he’d been shot in the leg
Man's body found in Fort Worth, police not sure if he's a hit-and-run victim
A man’s death is still a mystery to Fort Worth police who found the man’s body Thursday along West Vickery in the Ridglea Country Club Estates neighborhood.
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police, Nonprofit Aim to Curb Violent Crimes
The founder of a North Texas nonprofit has a mission of reaching as many students and families as possible this year in an effort to curb violent crimes. Melinda Hamilton is the founder of Mothers of Murdered Angels, which helps families navigate the legal and financial processes tied to losing a loved one to violent crimes. Hamilton lost her daughter, 25-year-old Shemeka Rodriquez, in June 2018 along with her grandson, Derrick Johnson, in March 2020 to gun violence.
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
Dallas police arrest suspect in death of hero who tried to stop robbery
A good Samaritan who tried to stop an attempted robbery of a Dallas gas station was killed by the robber during the incident on December 30. Now police have arrested a suspect.
