Read full article on original website
Related
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
capecodwave.com
Jukin’ J & The Rockers, “Whammer Jammer” by the J Geils Band – Music VIDEO
CHATHAM – The first time I ever saw Jukin’ J & The Rockers was not on purpose. I happened upon them in August 2019, never having heard of them before. I was incredibly impressed. So when I saw that Jukin’ J & The Rockers, who are unlike any...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Hole In One Under New Ownership
EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
capecod.com
Vehicle rolls over into woods on Route 6 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A vehicle rolled over into the woods on Route 6 at the Barnstable/Yarmouth town line. The crash happened about 9:15 PM Wednesday westbound just past Exit 72-Willow Street. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
WCVB
Fire burns former home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Firefighters battled flames Friday afternoon at the former home of a Massachusetts woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day. Heavy flames and smoke were seen by reporters outside the home at 725 Jerusalem Rd. in Cohasset. Officials said the current residents of the home were the ones who called 911 when the fire began.
‘Gut-wrenching’: Cohasset mother of three’s disappearance surrounded in mystery
Cohasset – Cohasset Police are working around the clock to find answers in the mysterious disappearance of a mother of three. Police said 39-year-old Ana Walshe spent New Year’s Eve with her husband and three kids at their Cohasset home. Cohasset’s Police Chief told Boston 25 News that...
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
capeandislands.org
Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected
Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
Closed Fairhaven Restaurants Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s Begin a New Chapter
Two Fairhaven restaurants and an ice cream shop have been sold. Elisabeth's and Margaret's have been staples in Fairhaven Village for decades. Throw in Brady's Ice Box, which re-opened a couple of summers ago, and they had you covered from breakfast to seafood to ice cream to cap off the night.
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
Photo by(42 Degrees North / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) In October 2022, the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Loungeannounced after "lots of swirling rumors" they had"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" Three months later, they've now revealed how far in the process they are!
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
Wareham Woman’s Walk Gets Weird With Dentures Find
Jessica Anne of Wareham happened to stumble upon someone's teeth on a recent walk with her dogs and began a quest to find their rightful mouth. Losing dentures is probably not the way someone wants to start a new year, but it happens. That's why it's good to have someone like Jessica on hand. Others might have walked away or covered the unnerving sight with leaves. Not her.
capeandislands.org
COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts
Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
capeandislands.org
New Barnstable County Sheriff to end ICE agreement on first day in office
The incoming Barnstable County sheriff says she plans to terminate a controversial agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, also known as ICE. Barnstable County sheriff elect Donna Buckley issued a statement Monday night that she plans to end the agreement on her first day in office, tomorrow.
YAHOO!
Massachusetts man held for trial on charges he killed Northampton mom of two
Seven months after 31-year-old Samantha Rementer was found dead in her home, authorities still do not know why her boyfriend allegedly beat her with a floor lamp and strangled her with its cord. On Thursday, 35-year-old Thadius McGrath, of South Chatham, Massachusetts, was held for trial on murder and other...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
Comments / 0