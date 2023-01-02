ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hole In One Under New Ownership

EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls over into woods on Route 6 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A vehicle rolled over into the woods on Route 6 at the Barnstable/Yarmouth town line. The crash happened about 9:15 PM Wednesday westbound just past Exit 72-Willow Street. The vehicle ended up on its roof. The driver was able to self-extricate and was evaluated. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
WCVB

Fire burns former home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET, Mass. — Firefighters battled flames Friday afternoon at the former home of a Massachusetts woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day. Heavy flames and smoke were seen by reporters outside the home at 725 Jerusalem Rd. in Cohasset. Officials said the current residents of the home were the ones who called 911 when the fire began.
COHASSET, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected

Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Woman’s Walk Gets Weird With Dentures Find

Jessica Anne of Wareham happened to stumble upon someone's teeth on a recent walk with her dogs and began a quest to find their rightful mouth. Losing dentures is probably not the way someone wants to start a new year, but it happens. That's why it's good to have someone like Jessica on hand. Others might have walked away or covered the unnerving sight with leaves. Not her.
WAREHAM, MA
capeandislands.org

COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts

Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA

