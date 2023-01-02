ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Jim Harbaugh: 'I expect' to be coaching Michigan football next season

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, his name linked this week to two NFL jobs, issued a statement on Thursday that offered little clarity and sounded much like recent comments he’s made regarding his future at Michigan. Reports have surfaced Harbaugh has had interest from the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: To make strong statement, Lions must clear Aaron Rodgers roadblock

Allen Park — Maybe the Lions will be vying for a playoff spot Sunday night, maybe not. It depends on the Los Angeles Rams and journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield, who must beat the Seahawks to open the door. In the very near future — like, starting next season — the Lions should be expected to open the door themselves.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions notes: Hutchinson ready to shine on big stage; Elliott irked by Rodgers' disrespect

Allen Park — Since the day he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, hometown product Aidan Hutchinson has made it clear he wants to be a central figure in turning around the perceptions of the franchise. Sunday night, in his first primetime game as a professional, it will be another opportunity for the rookie defensive end to take a step forward with that goal.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Detroit News

Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Orchard Park, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit News

Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2023

In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.
DETROIT, MI

