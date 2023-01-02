In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.

