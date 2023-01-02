Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500David HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora man gets dual life sentences for murdering couple answering adHeather WillardAurora, CO
Update: Police respond to Denver STAR advocate during crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Detroit News
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson: Lions not pushing panic button on Jameson Williams yet
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions finally saw the playmaking of rookie receiver Jameson Williams resurface in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, as the No. 12 pick took a double reverse for 40 yards on Detroit's touchdown drive to open the second half. Earlier in the game, though,...
Detroit News
Jim Harbaugh: 'I expect' to be coaching Michigan football next season
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, his name linked this week to two NFL jobs, issued a statement on Thursday that offered little clarity and sounded much like recent comments he’s made regarding his future at Michigan. Reports have surfaced Harbaugh has had interest from the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
Detroit News
Wojo: To make strong statement, Lions must clear Aaron Rodgers roadblock
Allen Park — Maybe the Lions will be vying for a playoff spot Sunday night, maybe not. It depends on the Los Angeles Rams and journeyman quarterback Baker Mayfield, who must beat the Seahawks to open the door. In the very near future — like, starting next season — the Lions should be expected to open the door themselves.
Detroit News
Lions replacing slit film playing surface at Ford Field with new monofilament turf
Allen Park — Following the NFLPA's emphatic recommendation for the removal of all slit film playing surfaces in November, the Detroit Lions are moving forward with the installation of new turf at Ford Field this offseason. "The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that...
Detroit News
Lions notes: Hutchinson ready to shine on big stage; Elliott irked by Rodgers' disrespect
Allen Park — Since the day he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, hometown product Aidan Hutchinson has made it clear he wants to be a central figure in turning around the perceptions of the franchise. Sunday night, in his first primetime game as a professional, it will be another opportunity for the rookie defensive end to take a step forward with that goal.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Detroit News
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Orchard Park, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. “While still...
Detroit News
Ranking the Detroit Lions' impending unrestricted free agents in 2023
In his first two offseasons as Detroit Lions general manager, Brad Holmes has shown a strong preference toward re-signing his own players in free agency. In 2021, while still getting to know the roster, the team prioritized retaining Romeo Okwara with a three-year deal. That deal, far and away, was the biggest the Lions awarded that offseason. Last year, the strategy expanded with Detroit re-upping with Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, Charles Harris, Kalif Raymond, Jason Cabinda, Josh Woods, Josh Reynolds, C.J. Moore, Evan Brown and Tim Boyle.
Detroit News
Green: Damar Hamlin's collapse brings back memories of Lions' on-field tragedy
The afternoon Chuck Hughes joined the Lions in a trade with the Eagles, he requested superstition-defying uniform No. 13. “No, you can’t wear that number here,” said Roy “Friday” Macklem, who controlled the Lions’ locker room with an iron fist. A placid man, Hughes accepted...
