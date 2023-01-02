Read full article on original website
CP3
4d ago
He should be. That was the worst call I ever seen and at a critical time. The refs never make calls over what happens between linemen in the scrum.
3
Einstein Albert
4d ago
Steelers still defeated the cheating Ravens so all is well! Ravens lose again - lol. The Jaguars will destroy them in the first round of the playoffs.
3
