ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento County jail inmate, 35, dies. Here’s what happens next in the investigation

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjFzW_0k0dH22900

A Sacramento County Main Jail inmate died while in custody Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

During an hourly visual check, the 35-year-old man was found about 11:45 a.m. lying unresponsive on the floor of the housing unit he lived in by himself, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies called jail medical staff and started CPR, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was taken into custody June 1 on suspicion of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

An inmate death investigation will be completed, according to the agency. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and will release the inmate’s name after next-of-kin notification.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Placer County woman expected to survive stabbing, sheriff says

(KTXL) — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Placer County on Sunday was arrested in Sacramento County, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. -Video above: Continued rainfall threatens debris flows in burn scars Joseph Dodd, 34, described as a transient from Auburn, is believed to have stabbed a woman at around 9:02 […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man

VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
VALLEJO, CA
Mountain Democrat

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incident in Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn transient arrested for attempted murder in stabbing of woman

An Auburn transient was arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of attempted murder. Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Highway 49 at 9:02 p.m. Jan. 1. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses directed deputies to a trailer where the female victim was suffering from a stab wound in her chest.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

17-year-old arrested after deadly shooting in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A 17-year-old is now in custody after a New Year's Day homicide in Carmichael. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening and did not identify the suspect. CASE HISTORY. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the...
CARMICHAEL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax felon arrested with firearm, marijuana in Applegate

A Colfax man was arrested Dec. 21 following a welfare check on a vehicle in Applegate. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted the check at 5:43 p.m. on a male inside his vehicle in the 16000 block of Applegate Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy observed a pipe in the cupholder and a large knife between the driver’s door and center console when contacting the driver, identified as John Trinidad Lemas, 60.
COLFAX, CA
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies in custody

(KTXL) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died in custody on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy was conducting an hourly cell check, the deputy found the 35-year-old male unresponsive lying on the floor. Deputies summoned medical staff and initiated CPR on […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Hospitalized After Sacramento Single-Vehicle Crash

Single-Vehicle Crash Injures Driver at Auburn Boulevard Intersection. A woman in an SUV was hospitalized after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on January 4 at a Sacramento intersection near Henry Renfree Field. The accident occurred around 1:00 p.m. at the Auburn Boulevard Intersection with Bridge Road after her vehicle struck a rock and a fence. A caller to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who reported the collision said they were unsure whether the accident involved a hit and run.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
669
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy