Sacramento County jail inmate, 35, dies. Here’s what happens next in the investigation

A Sacramento County Main Jail inmate died while in custody Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials.

During an hourly visual check, the 35-year-old man was found about 11:45 a.m. lying unresponsive on the floor of the housing unit he lived in by himself, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies called jail medical staff and started CPR, the Sheriff’s Office said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was taken into custody June 1 on suspicion of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

An inmate death investigation will be completed, according to the agency. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and will release the inmate’s name after next-of-kin notification.