Man hit, killed after car drove onto sidewalk in central Las Vegas valley
A man was hit and killed after a car drove onto a sidewalk in the central Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
news3lv.com
Driver dead after crashing into pole in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say one person is dead after crashing into a fire hydrant and light pole in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday evening. Officers reported to 200 Windmill Ln. near S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 7:46 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested after man found dead near residence in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 26 homicide in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the 7500 block of Placid Street for an unresponsive man on the ground.
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
California man accused in several home burglaries in south Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Los Angeles man is facing numerous burglary charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands in cash, jewelry and electronics from homes since October, according to Las Vegas police. Mario Mitchell, 24, is being held on $50,000 bail in jail while charged with five counts...
2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley leaving two people hospitalized.
8newsnow.com
Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man in south valley
Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley. Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man …. Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man...
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Three-car collision under investigation by LVMPD, two hospitalized
A three-car collision Wednesday has prompted an investigation by Las Vegas police. Rampart Boulevard is shut down in both directions between West Point Conception Drive and Lazarette Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police standoff in southwest Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon following his arrest Tuesday after a standoff with authorities. Tomas Gallardo-Escobar, 22, is being held without bond as he violated the terms of his release following his entry of a guilty plea for graffiti on Dec. 1, 2022.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man facing terrorism charge after accused in arson incident at power plant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested in connection with an arson incident at a power facility. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Jan. 4, officers were notified of a “malicious destruction of property incident” that occurred at a power facility in the 10500 block of Highway 93.
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas Valley
UPDATE - 5:10 P.M. Las Vegas police have taken a suspect into custody just after 4:40 p.m. Road closures in the area are expected to last for some time as units clear from the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating some homes in a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say suspect in custody after leading authorities on chase in 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after a chase that went into two states Tuesday night. According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, Las Vegas police assisted Nevada State Police on a traffic stop that involved a suspect who reportedly attempted to run a trooper off the road near Needles Highway and Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin.
KTNV
Driver hits pedestrian crossing in unmarked area at Boulder Highway, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a crash where a driver hit a pedestrian crossing in an unmarked area at Boulder Highway late December of 2022. On December 31 around 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Boulder Highway, north of Broadbent Boulevard....
Fox5 KVVU
“Another Las Vegas shooting” man threatened to commit terrorism over divorce, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Rancho Cucamonga, CA man is facing a charge of threatening to commit a terroristic act after he said “another Las Vegas shooting is about to happen,” at his estranged wife’s workplace, according to authorities. Justine Santos, 29, is currently out on...
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead following argument between group near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near The Strat Hotel and Casino around 7:30 Tuesday evening. Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of West Baltimore Avenue close to Las Vegas Boulevard. There was an argument among a group...
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of setting motel bed on fire on New Year’s Day, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing a charge of first-degree arson after he allegedly set a bed on fire inside a motel while high on methamphetamine, authorities said. Vinicio Samaniego, 42, is also charged with possession of meth and is being held in jail on...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police investigate 3-vehicle crash involving stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a stolen crash Wednesday morning that involved a stolen vehicle. According to Henderson police, at about 10:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S. Green Valley and Paseo Verde Parkways in reference to a crash involving three vehicles.
