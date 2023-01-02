LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon following his arrest Tuesday after a standoff with authorities. Tomas Gallardo-Escobar, 22, is being held without bond as he violated the terms of his release following his entry of a guilty plea for graffiti on Dec. 1, 2022.

