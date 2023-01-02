ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Thousands of Guests Celebrated Start of Holiday Season at Miramar Hotel’s Meet Me Under the Fig Tree

By COLUMNISTS
thesantamonicastar.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Gelson’s Set to Open Market Just Across Santa Monica Border

Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy. Gelson’s Market has a new location on the horizon at 12101 W Olympic Blvd according to a liquor license filing as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This new location will undoubtedly be one of the centerpieces of the upcoming West Edge shopping center. The West Edge website says that it will be, “West LA’s most desired destination to work, live, eat, drink and socialize.” and is located at the corner of Olympic Avenue and Bundy Drive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now

Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Dance studio ceiling collapses during rain in Sherman Oaks

A group of local dancers continued the show even after the ceiling of their Sherman Oaks dance studio collapsed.SOHO Dance LA students were mid-practice on Wednesday when heavy rain started to pour as part of the huge storm sweeping through the area reached Los Angeles. At just about 6:40 p.m., dance instructor Lucio Romero was leading her beginner rumba class when she decided to lead them away from the front of the room to exemplify a couple of steps. Just seven seconds after she danced her way in the opposite direction of the mirror —  where she and the students normally stand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen, a staple in the community, closed after 22 years on December 4, 2022, as reported by The Malibu Times. The news first came to light on the website of Spike Feresten’s Spike’s Car Radio podcast. As quoted by The Malibu Times, the website said, “Spike has an exclusive story sure to send shock-waves through the SoCal car community, The Malibu Kitchen is closing after 22 years. The guys reflect on over two decades of driving and hanging with Bill Miller at the world-famous Malibu eatery.”
MALIBU, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Building Originally Built as Livery Stable Sells for $6M

The 6,612-square-foot historic building originally built as a 22-horse livery stable for a carriage business located at 110 E. Holly St. in Pasadena, has sold for $6 million. According to a report by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Dan Bacani of Lee & Associates – Pasadena Inc. and Nick Peukpiboon of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services represented the private individual who sold the property.
PASADENA, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’

The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.”   The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection

The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.  With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Closed Pier, flooded Polliwog, huge waves: Manhattan Beach in-between rain

The South Bay caught a break Thursday afternoon when the huge California rainstorm of 2023 stopped briefly and opened up to sunshine. The rainfall brought massive waves to area beaches, and a flooded Polliwog Park, with picnic areas covered in overflow water. Both the Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach Piers closed early Thursday. The Manhattan Pier will be closed through Saturday. Per the City, “due to the high surf advisory and high tides,” with the surf forecasted to be upwards of 12 to 16 feet.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Eater

LA Craft Beer Scene Rocked By Two Sudden Brewery Closures

Two prominent breweries that have helped to anchor the Los Angeles County craft beer scene over the past decade have closed seemingly overnight, sending a shockwave through the tight-knit Southern California beer community. Mumford Brewing, based in Downtown Los Angeles, announced its closure late last week, with South Bay stalwart King Harbor Brewing ending its run on New Year’s Eve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Massive tree falls onto two cars in West Hollywood

A giant 40-foot eucalyptus tree fell down this morning in a West Hollywood neighborhood.Two cars parked in the street were hit as the tree and damaged. LA Public Works crews responded to the scene and are working to get the tree removed from the road.No injuries were reported.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

LA mayor’s program focusing on encampments launches in Venice

A program announced by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic and high demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy