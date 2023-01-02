Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers prepare for facing J.J. Watt in his final game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For Mike McGlinchey, his “welcome to the NFL” moment came as a rookie back in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers when he lined up against J.J. Watt in a joint practice in Houston and got flattened in a drill. McGlinchey and...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs
The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. The league is changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation after owners voted in a special meeting Friday in favor of a resolution recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee a day before.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa out, rookie Thompson to start for Miami vs. Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his second straight game with a concussion and rookie Skylar Thompson is expected to start Sunday against the New York Jets, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. The Dolphins also are hoping that Teddy Bridgewater, who dislocated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches
Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator. That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gervonta Davis returns to ring vs. Hector Luis Garcia in DC
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis is not waiting nearly a year between fights, even with a big showdown already on his calendar for April. Davis is returning to the ring Saturday to face fellow unbeaten boxer Hector Luis Garcia and defend his WBA lightweight title. It's a tune-up of sorts for Davis' upcoming bout against Ryan Garcia, but the “other” Garcia looks to be a substantial challenge for the Baltimore native in his return to the ring in his second hometown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point...
Citrus County Chronicle
Markkanen has career-best 49 as Jazz down Rockets 131-114
HOUSTON (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night that snapped a five-game skid. Markkanen got out to a quick start with 18 points in the first quarter to help the Jazz...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title. Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But...
Citrus County Chronicle
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
Comments / 0