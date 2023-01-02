ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota OC, reportedly targeted by B1G program for same role

Kirk Ciarrocca returned to PJ Fleck’s Minnesota coaching staff in 2022. Could he be preparing to leave the Gophers for a second time?. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rutgers is “targeting” Ciarrocca to be the new OC for the Scarlet Knights. A deal is not currently complete but is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Satterfield shares plans for Nebraska offense in 2023

Marcus Satterfield may be new to Nebraska, but he has a plan for the Cornhuskers’ offense in 2023. At the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach, after previous head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position early in the season. One of Rhule’s first hires was Satterfield as OC. The two coaches have a shared a long relationship, including time together at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces

Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue names SEC offensive analyst as next TE coach, per report

Purdue continues to fill its new coaching staff under Ryan Walters. Seth Doege, an offensive analyst from Ole Miss and former Texas Tech QB, has been hired as the team’s tight ends coach. Doege previously worked on Lane Kiffin’s staff as an offensive analyst along with stints at USC...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season

Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

