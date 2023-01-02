Read full article on original website
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’
Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
