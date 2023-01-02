Read full article on original website
90 Day: Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years
Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, agreed early in their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have kids — but Sumit changed his mind when his parents disowned him 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are no longer on the same page. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he's thinking about having children in a few years — despite the fact the pair agreed long ago that kids were off the table in their relationship. Sumit, 33, begins the conversation by telling Jenny,...
90 Day: Usman and Kim End 'Toxic and Unhealthy' Relationship: 'We'll Never Have Peace'
Usman and Kim both proposed to each other on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — but a wedding doesn't seem to be in their future Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar's relationship might be over for good. After reaching a plateau in their engagement — getting Usman's mother to approve their marriage and nearly adopting his nephew Mahadi — Kim and Usman appeared to call it quits on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? "I cannot continue this way," Usman said in an interview. "I cannot be in...
90 Day's Sumit and Jenny Appear to Spend Christmas with Family Members After Being Disowned
Sumit and Jenny were pictured with his brother, Amit, and his wife celebrating Christmas 2022 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh seem to be soaking up the holiday cheer after a turbulent year. The TLC couple spent the holiday with loved ones — after this season showed them being formally disowned by his family. In a photo slideshow shared to the couple's joint Instagram account, Sumit's brother, Amit, and his wife are pictured at their 2022 Christmas gathering. "Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas ❤️💚. See...
90 Day Tell-All: Angela's Costars Revolt as Usman Says She's Holding Michael 'Hostage'
Fireworks popped off — and Angela Deem walked off — the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? reunion after Yara Zaya called her castmate "unrespectful" It's Angela Deem's world — but not everyone's happy to be living in it. Sunday night's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode showed how much of an impression the Georgia native has had on the cast members, though not necessarily in a good way. At the top of the hour, suspenseful music played as Angela spritzed herself with holy water before stepping...
90 Day's Kim Is 'Done and Over' with Usman — but Doesn't Rule Out Remaining 'Friends with Benefits'
During TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 tell-all on Sunday, the couple updated host Shaun Robinson on the status of their complicated relationship 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kim Menzies may claim to be "done and over" with Usman "Sojaboy" Umar — but that doesn't necessarily mean she'll never have sex with him again. During TLC's the first season 7 tell-all episode on Sunday, the couple gave host Shaun Robinson an update on latest development in their complicated on-and-off relationship, which ended "on...
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Bill Gates says his divorce from ex-wife Melinda French Gates was one of his 'personal low points' over the past few years
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates divorced last year after 27 years of marriage. They still work together on their philanthropic foundation.
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm
Prince Andrew is facing backlash over unsolicited advice he gave a cold patron who waited in freezing temperatures to see the royal family on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.After surprising bystanders by joining his family members — including King Charles III and Consort Queen Camilla — on their walkabout after their first Christmas service without Queen Elizabeth, he stopped to chat with a woman who was shivering with her dog in the cold. A video showed Sunday's bizarre interaction in which The Duke of York, 62, asked the female if she was chilly outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the...
Angelina Jolie Announces She’ll No Longer Be Special Envoy For The UN Refugee Agency After 21 Years
Angelina Jolie stepped down as a special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday, December 16. The actress, 47, released a joint statement with the organization, sharing that 21 years after beginning her work there, she would change her focus, but she pledged to keep on doing all she could to help refugees.
Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'
Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Russia Sounds Alarm Over People Drinking Dead Vermin
As thousands of young Russians continue to be snatched up and sent to kill and die in neighboring Ukraine, Russia’s federal consumer protection agency had an urgent warning Tuesday to those who remain in the country: stop using dead mole-rats to make booze. Rospotrebnadzor issued the bizarre warning on the agency’s official Telegram channel, saying it felt compelled to respond to an ongoing social media “debate” about an alcoholic drink made using “the carcass of a dead mole.” The agency appeared to be unwittingly responding to a meme about drinking dead mole rats that Russian social media users said perfectly encapsulated their feelings about the outgoing year. Apparently oblivious to the joke, Rospotrebnadzor said it had consulted experts to get the final verdict on the demented drink. “It must be remembered that moles are very often infected with worms,” the agency said, adding that the animals often carry “external parasites” and “dangerous infections” for humans. “Consuming products like the mole [drink] can be deadly or cause disability,” the agency said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Before-and-after photos show how Russia is stripping Ukrainian life out of one of the only major cities it has captured
A video posted to Telegram on Friday shows the Russian army destroying a theater central to Mariupol.
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
