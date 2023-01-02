ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’: Biggest Bombshells From Season 7 Tell-All

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixfQE_0k0dFWXY00

Several shocking moments took place during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After tell-all for season 7 ​on Sunday, January 1.

During part 1 of the 4-part special, Angela Deem gave an update about her marriage to Michael Ilesanmi. Throughout season 7, fans watched the pair face several ups and downs as they tried to make their relationship work long-distance. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2020, hit a breaking point when Angela learned that Michael was cheating on her after she returned home from her trip to visit him in Nigeria.

During the December 18 episode, the Georgia native learned that her husband had been talking to an unidentified woman for two months after a friend sent her evidence through screenshots and voice notes.

Angela played one of the voice notes that Michael allegedly sent to the other woman during a confessional. “I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. OK? Just trust me, please,” he said. “Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, OK? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.” The recording ended with Michael making kissing sounds.

“Can you believe he said that to this girl?” the TLC personality said in a confessional as she broke down in tears. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.”

Angela added that she was blindsided by Michael’s affair, noting that she left her trip to Nigeria thinking that their marriage was in a good place.

“Two weeks we’ve been on the phone like we used to, 24/7. The spark was there. The love was still there,” she explained. “I felt like we were on our way, getting ready to bring him here and being husband and wife. We loved each other again. I was happy. I was real happy.”

Part 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s season 7 tell-all aired on Sunday, January 1 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Keep scrolling to see the most shocking moments from the tell-all special.

Comments / 3

Related
In Touch Weekly

Find Out Which ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Couples Are Still Together

Still together or split? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 brought the drama, and 90 Day Fiancé couples Kimberly “Kim” Menzies and Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh and Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween ended the show with cliffhangers in their story lines.
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Tell-All Exclusive Preview: Jovi Calls Andrei His ‘Biggest Enemy’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all is going to be a game-changer. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 1 episode, things get heated between Jovi and Andrei at the bar. Jovi snaps at Andrei and accuses him of “using Libby’s family, manipulating the whole family, turning everybody against each other. You’re trying to pick a fight with everybody in the family.”
In Touch Weekly

Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule

TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
Centre Daily

From Vacation Bae to Split Rumors: ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Kalani and Asuelu’s Relationship Timeline

In it for the long haul? 90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have faced obstacles from the very beginning of their relationship — and they faced even more hardship when they returned to TLC for seasons 5 and 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Not only were they adjusting to life as husband and wife and parents of two children under 2 but they were also facing financial issues. All of that tension led to constant fights between the couple, which played out on camera.
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy

And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
UTAH STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
People

90 Day: Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years

Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, agreed early in their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have kids — but Sumit changed his mind when his parents disowned him 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are no longer on the same page.  In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he's thinking about having children in a few years — despite the fact the pair agreed long ago that kids were off the table in their relationship.  Sumit, 33, begins the conversation by telling Jenny,...
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have ​Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, ​Tori Roloff.
OREGON STATE
wonderwall.com

'Real Housewives' affair scandals

The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Throws Tell All Tantrum, Rages Against Castmates

After last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, only the Tell All remains. Season 7 has had major ups and downs. Many viewers have noted that Angela Deem seems to be worse than ever. And that is saying a lot. In the promo for the unbelievable...
Tri-City Herald

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’

Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy