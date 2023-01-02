ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Mother of Cass County escapee charged in federal court

By Heidi Schmidt, FOX 4, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcZVq_0k0dFVep00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The mother of a Missouri fugitive who was caught last week has been charged with helping her son escape from jail.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said Trevor Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped from Cass County Jail on Dec. 6, 2022. Both men were being housed at the jail awaiting sentencing on federal convictions.

On Nov. 7, 2022, a federal jury found Sparks guilty of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, as well as methamphetamine distribution across Missouri.

Top story: No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin

According to court documents, prosecutors claim Sparks called his mother, identified as Dawn Branstietter, several times from the jail, and they discussed his impending escape.

During one such call, Sparks allegedly told Branstietter, “You are probably going to pick me up real soon. Real, real, real soon… just be ready.”

Sparks later contacted Steven Lydell Williams Sr. and asked him to get in touch with his mother, because Branstietter had not answered his calls for several days. Sparks eventually convinced Williams to pick him up after the escape. Prosecutors claim Williams picked up both Sparks and Perez-Martinez at a local Casey’s General Store.

Williams, 64, was charged on Dec. 7, 2022, with aiding or assisting an escape from confinement.

Authorities interviewed Branstietter on Dec. 9, 2022, to discuss her son’s escape. She allegedly told investigators that she would not turn her son over and that she would rather go to prison, so he could stay free.

Investigators searched Branstietter’s Facebook and found messages between her and Nicholas Parris, who was the ex-boyfriend of Sparks’ sister. The messages included talk of going to Texas, where Sparks’ sister lives. Prosecutors claim many of the messages were cryptic or vague, or voice or video communications.

Sparks was arrested on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, along with Branstietter and Parris.

Branstietter and Parris were each charged with aiding or assisting an escape from confinement.

Meanwhile, Perez-Martinez remains at-large. He pleaded guilty to drug-trafficking conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms in July 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
kjluradio.com

Saline County man pleads guilty in Benton County methamphetamine case

A Saline County man pleads guilty to his part in a case involving more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Randall Wilson, of Marshall, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced March 8. Wilson and four others were arrested last January after...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Family members mourn Lawrence man dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

‘It broke so many hearts to watch him go down this path,’ his mother says. When emergency responders confirmed the death of Anthony (Tony) Cipollaro, residents of the North Lawrence campsite who called Tony a friend cried, cursed, and consoled each other. Some screamed. Tony died of a suspected...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For January 5, 2023

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the morning of New Year's Day, Officers responded to the Holiday Inn, 4001 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an assault that occurred. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated they were assaulted by someone known to them. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time. Charges of Burglary in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 4th Degree and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree will be sent to the prosecutor for review.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Arrested for Assault, Trespassing

On Monday morning at 10:22 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 614 E. 17th for a civil standby. The officer met with the caller, who wanted to collect some property. After collecting the property, it was determined that she was not a resident and eventually refused to leave. During investigation, it...
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Richmond Teen Arrested For Meth Possession

A Richmond ten is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested in Lafayette County Tuesday afternoon. Troop A of the Highway Patrol say 18-year-old Richmond resident Adalynn E. Coggins was arrested at 12:56 P.M. Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also cited for not wearing a seat belt.
RICHMOND, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Larry Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and has no money

TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a Tulsa bank said he is homeless and has no money, according to a pauper’s affidavit. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for wearing a wolf mask to Chiefs games, is charged with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16TH around 9:45 AM while wearing a mask.
TULSA, OK
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
PAOLA, KS
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy