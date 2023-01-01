Read full article on original website
‘Lost for words’: Mother of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day shooting wants answers
“Solve it, give us some kind of resolution." The mother of a 33-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan is calling on police to find the person who took her son’s life. According to Boston police, officers responded to a call...
Jymaal Cox identified as Boston man shot and killed 6 hours into New Year
A Boston man has been identified as the city’s first homicide victim of 2023, shot dead less than six hours into the new year, officials said. Jymaal Cox, 33, was found shot on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan just before 6 a.m. Sunday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
'Fly High Mol': 33-Year-Old Boston Father Of 2 Killed In New Year's Day Shooting
A Boston neighborhood is in mourning after a 33-year-old father of two children was shot and killed on New Year's Day, according to authorities. Jymaal Cox, of Mattapan, was found shot to death near 1601 Blue Hill Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, Boston Police report. Respondi…
Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice
BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t...
liveboston617.org
NYE House Party in Mattapan Rings in New Year with First Homicide of 2023 During Double Shooting
At approximately 05:56 hours on Sunday January 1, 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. According to radio traffic, the 911 caller stated that someone entered a home at that location, proceeded to begin shooting and then fled on foot. As officers responded, they began receiving multiple other 911 calls for a person shot to the leg.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a vandalism that occurred at about 12:14 PM on Thursday December 29, 2022, at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect reportedly became irate due to the way his coffee had been prepared and ultimately pushed a glass encased bakery warmer off the counter, causing it to shatter behind the counter before fleeing the area.
East Boston neighbors say 20+ cars keyed on same street
BOSTON — Neighbors in East Boston say at least 20 cars were keyed on the same street where vehicles were vandalized less than a month ago. People who live on Bremen Street told Boston 25 News they were outraged to see how many cars were keyed this time. It...
2 stabbed in fight on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - Police are investigating a fight on Millbury Street that left two people with stab wounds Monday afternoon. The confrontation occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot of McGovern's Package Store, 82 Millbury St., according to police. The victims were treated by police officers before being rushed to...
Man charged in stabbing outside Market Basket in Chelsea claims he acted in self-defense
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a stabbing following a parking dispute outside of a Market Basket in Chelsea that left another man injured on Monday allegedly told investigators that he acted in self-defense. Rojas Avalo, 25, of Revere was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
whdh.com
Police investigating Mattapan shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.
Cars keyed twice in past month in East Boston
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A rash of keyed cars in East Boston has neighbors fed up and looking to police for help. "The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable. They need to step up the patrol," says Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed. It's happened twice on Bremen Street in the last month. Someone is going down the street and keying cars up and down the block. We spotted at least a dozen cars hit, but neighbors say there are even more. All too often, insurance will not cover vandalism like this. Mackin...
Police: Man stabbed outside Market Basket during argument over parking space
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot in Chelsea on Monday during an argument about a parking space, authorities said. The stabbing victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. Before...
WCVB
Man accused of robbing, assaulting 80-year-old woman who later died in Attleboro fire
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An Massachusetts man is accused of robbing and assaulting an 80-year-old woman who later died in a fire in her Attleboro home. Adam Rollins, 42, of Attleboro, was arrested Sunday in Weymouth and is being held without bail after he was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault.
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 5:03 PM, on Monday, January 2, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 44 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of Dennise Rivera, 28, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Assault & Battery Charge at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman at MetroWest Medical center on multiple charges including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the hospital by hospital security on January 2 after 9 p.m. At 9:56 p.m., Framingham Police arrested Suzette Blake, 42, with no known...
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody
PEABODY - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed of P.O. box keys at gunpoint while on his route in Peabody on Wednesday, police said.Peabody police officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of Lynn Street and Veterans Memorial Drive for the reported robbery. No injuries were reported.The carrier told police the robber approached him from behind."The suspect brandished a black firearm and demanded his keys to the Postal Boxes," police said.Police said they are looking for a gray Honda that fled toward Lynn. They described the robber as "an African American male in his 20's with a skinny build, approximately 5' 08" in height" and wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hoodie and blue face mask. In December, police arrested two teenagers in a TikTok-inspired armed robbery of a letter carrier in Melrose.
