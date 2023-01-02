ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-1 for 3rd straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. “We shot a lot of pucks tonight from all sorts of angles,” Dunn said. “That’s...
SEATTLE, WA
McDavid reaches 500 assists, Oilers beat Islanders 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history have...
ELMONT, NY
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
BOSTON, MA
Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title. Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But...
SEATTLE, WA
Chytil scores twice, Rangers beat skidding Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Filip Chytil had two goals and the New York Rangers scored three times in less than six minutes during the second period to beat the skidding Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider had a short-handed goal and defenseman Braden Schneider also scored for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to...
DENVER, CO
49ers prepare for facing J.J. Watt in his final game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For Mike McGlinchey, his “welcome to the NFL” moment came as a rookie back in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers when he lined up against J.J. Watt in a joint practice in Houston and got flattened in a drill. McGlinchey and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
DALLAS, TX

