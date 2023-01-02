Read full article on original website
The pitcher who got players ejected through ventriloquism
Over the last 150 years, there have been a number of baseball players who have used their unique, not-necessarily-baseball-related skillsets to assist them on the diamond. Walter Carlisle, the former circus acrobat, turned an unassisted triple play from center field. Rube Foster used his pipe-smoking abilities to deliver baserunning signs...
Kimbrel 'on board' to embrace uncharted role
PHILADELPHIA -- Craig Kimbrel knows what it takes for a team to win a World Series -- and he sees that potential in the 2023 Phillies. Kimbrel, who was introduced by the Phillies on Thursday after signing a one-year deal, was the closer for the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox. That Boston team -- which was run by now-Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski -- had come up short in both the '16 and '17 postseasons.
The best baseball players born on Jan. 6
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 6:. Wynn is the only Hall of Fame player born on January 6. The intimidating righty compiled exactly 300 career wins and won a Cy Young Award with the White Sox in 1959. A nine-time All-Star, Wynn racked up 2,334 career strikeouts over his 23 seasons in the Majors with the Washington Senators, Cleveland and Chicago. He led the Majors in wins in 1959 and finished tied for the Major League lead in wins in '54. Wynn also led the AL in strikeouts two times (1957, '58) and was inducted to Cooperstown in 1972.
Cards' young flamethrower ready for MLB opportunity
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Cardinals faced a potential rainout of their Grapefruit League night game against the Astros last March, a change was made to the schedule and Albert Pujols, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina and Tyler O’Neill were moved to a daytime batting-practice session at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla.
Yanks bring on Minaya as senior advisor to baseball ops
The Yankees added another experienced evaluator to their brain trust on Thursday, announcing the appointment of Omar Minaya as the club’s senior advisor to baseball operations. Minaya’s introduction came one day after the Yankees announced the hiring of Brian Sabean as an executive advisor to senior vice president and...
Angels tab Randazzo as new play-by-play announcer
ANAHEIM -- The Angels announced the hiring of Wayne Randazzo as the club’s new television play-by-play announcer on Wednesday, as he’s set to be the club’s primary broadcaster on Bally Sports West in 2023. Randazzo has nearly 20 years of broadcasting experience at both the national and...
3 things to know about Crew's new pitcher
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Brewers added one pitcher this week and got close with another, sending cash to the Pirates for right-hander and former Top 100 prospect Bryse Wilson before agreeing to terms with free-agent lefty Wade Miley. Miley’s deal is pending a physical, so it wasn’t official as of Friday morning.
Don't sleep on these 6 free agents -- including a former MVP
Though many of this offseason's top free agents wasted no time finding new (or old) homes, there are still plenty of players available who could make an impact in 2023. With that in mind, six MLB.com experts were asked to pick their most interesting remaining free agent on the market. To be clear, it's not necessarily the best available player, but simply the most intriguing -- for whatever reason.
Which Phillies pitching prospects can contribute in '23?
A consistent contributor to our MLB Pipeline Inbox, Stephen D’Alesio (Stevie D in our circles), asked this week for some bold prospect predictions heading into the new season. That got all of us going on full-steamed prognostications. Our MLB Pipeline Podcast episode this week was entirely devoted to prospect...
Perfect fit: Sox finally land their whale in Benintendi
CHICAGO -- The White Sox were prepared to select Andrew Benintendi with the eighth pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, only to have the outfielder go to the Red Sox at No. 7. On two occasions since, the team tried to acquire Benintendi via trade. So, when White Sox manager Pedro Grifol presented Benintendi with his No. 23 jersey during a Wednesday press conference at Guaranteed Rate Field, it seemed to be the fulfillment of an inevitable arrival.
Devers near 11-year, $331M extension with Red Sox (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox have all but assured that third baseman Rafael Devers won’t be their latest homegrown star to change uniforms. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Wednesday that Devers and the Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million extension. The club has not confirmed...
Talented youngsters tabbed to lead Tigers in '23
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A month past baseball’s Winter Meetings, one thing that Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris said there still stands out. More than a quote, it’s a philosophy.
J-Rod's eye-popping projections for 2023
How good do you think Julio Rodríguez can be? And how fast can he get there?. If you answered "an MVP front-runner" and "right now," well, you agree with one of baseball's biggest projection models: Steamer. The Steamer projections for 2023, which are available on FanGraphs here, see the...
D-backs to bring back veteran RHP Davies (source)
The D-backs have a deal in place to bring back right-hander Zach Davies, a source told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert on Wednesday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which will guarantee Davies $5 million and could pay him up to an additional $3 million in incentives. Davies, who will turn...
Publicity stunt? Rogers twins so much more than that for Giants
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At the beginning of the offseason, Taylor Rogers sat down with his identical twin brother, Tyler, to discuss his preferred landing spots as a free agent. Taylor tried not to envision himself teaming up with Tyler in the Giants’ bullpen -- that possibility felt too good to be true.
Hill ready to share 18 years of experience with young Bucs
PITTSBURGH -- When Rich Hill was younger and only beginning to find his footing in the Majors, he had a ton of support from a very experienced group of Cubs like Greg Maddux, Ryan Dempster, Glendon Rusch and more. “There weren’t too many guys who had under 10 years [of...
Votto's pragmatic take on rehab: 'I didn’t sign up for easy'
CINCINNATI -- The opening of Spring Training is right around the corner. When the Reds gather in Goodyear, Ariz., in mid-February, will first baseman Joey Votto be fully ready to go? As he continues his rehabilitation from major surgery on his left shoulder and biceps, Votto wasn't completely sure. Votto...
Why we can expect the Bear to hold court in '23
Everybody knows what Aaron Judge did last season, when he became as great as any slugger the Yankees have seen in passing Roger Maris to end up with an American League-record 62 home runs. Judge finally got there after a September when every one of his at-bats at Yankee Stadium and everywhere else the Yankees played became appointment viewing.
Nate Colbert, Padres' all-time HR leader, dies at 76
Nate Colbert, a revered slugger on the Padres’ inaugural 1969 team and widely regarded as the franchise’s first true star player, has died at the age of 76, the team announced Thursday night. No player in the 54-season history of the franchise hit more home runs than Colbert's...
Will shift ban help these 6 hitters? Not so fast ...
As we move closer to the start of 2023, we’re nearer than ever to the end of the full infield shift, given that the new positioning rules will, for the first time, be in effect when Opening Day arrives. We’ve looked into how we might estimate the effects of that on hitters, and why Corey Seager could be the hitter who benefits the most, and we’ve looked into who else – expected names like Kyle Schwarber, Carlos Santana and Rowdy Tellez – might also be pleased.
