Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 6:. Wynn is the only Hall of Fame player born on January 6. The intimidating righty compiled exactly 300 career wins and won a Cy Young Award with the White Sox in 1959. A nine-time All-Star, Wynn racked up 2,334 career strikeouts over his 23 seasons in the Majors with the Washington Senators, Cleveland and Chicago. He led the Majors in wins in 1959 and finished tied for the Major League lead in wins in '54. Wynn also led the AL in strikeouts two times (1957, '58) and was inducted to Cooperstown in 1972.

