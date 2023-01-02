ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Turnto10.com

Massachusetts couple creates unique party bus, offers New England excursions

Married couple Matthew and Ellen Collard didn't always see eye to eye when it came to buying an old school bus. “Basically for the past couple of years, he has been very interested in pushing me to get one of these buses," said Ellen. "I was like, 'I'm just not sure about this' then, he came to me and said, 'Well what if I bring you a business plan?' I said, 'Bring me your business plan and we will go from there.'"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island begins issuing new license plates

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is finally issuing its new license plates to residents. Hundreds of people walked in and out of the Rhode Island DMV in Cranston Wednesday, some to get their new “Ocean" license plate, which replaces Rhode Island's "Wave," design which has been in circulation for the past 25 years. The design was picked in a contest last year.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Wet snowflakes for portions of the Ocean State Friday

Southern New England says goodbye to this stubborn frontal system that's impacted the region since Tuesday, but not before it delivers one final batch of precipitation that includes a few snowflakes. As of early Friday afternoon, the rain-snow line is still well to the northwest, up towards Worcester. This line...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

CBS Sporting Club in Foxborough will close

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A representative for Patriot Place in Foxborough said CBS Sporting Club will close at the end of the Patriots' season. The shopping center said a new concept will take the place of the restaurant and bar, but it gave no details. "Over the past 15...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Lifespan announces results of vaccine trial for aggressive brain cancer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A novel vaccine is considered a breakthrough in the treatment of deadly brain tumor. Globally, about 330 patients were enrolled in a vaccine trial looking at DCVax-L. Seventeen patients were enrolled at the Lifespan Cancer Institute. Dr. Jay Sorgman, a gastroenterologist in Rhode Island, was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport firefighters union reports potential fraud to state police

Rhode Island State Police are investigating potential misuse of funds within the Newport firefighters union. The leader of the union tells the NBC 10 I-Team that it uncovered unauthorized spending by one of its own, and contacted Rhode Island State Police. Union President Derek Crossman told NBC 10 News that...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

22 dogs up for adoption at Coventry Animal Control

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Twenty-two dogs are up for adoption after being taken from unsanitary living conditions at a Coventry home on New Year’s Day. Coventry Animal Control and Coventry police took the dogs, all chihuahua and Chinese crested mixes, after responding to a Plainfield Pike home for a wellness check.
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Middleborough police say elementary school cafeteria monitor assaulted student

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Middleborough police said Friday that they're looking to charge an elementary school employee with assault and battery on a student. Police Chief Joseph Perkins told NBC 10 News that a part-time cafeteria monitor at Mary K. Goode Elementary School assaulted a fifth-grade student at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect goes on trial in man's killing at Warwick City Park

Assistant Attorney General Tim Healy presented autopsy photos, 911 calls, and minute-by-minute details surrounding the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay on May 17, 2013. Police said Michael Soares attacked and killed Fay at about 4:25 a.m. while Fay was out on his daily jog, before dumping his remains in a trash barrel.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown interim superintendent submits resignation after 2 months

The interim superintendent of North Kingstown schools is resigning. Judy Paolucci, who took the job in November, cites a lack of support from the school committee. “My knowledge and experience has not been valued, nor has the School Committee been a partner in the work that is necessary to move this district forward to regain its reputation and standing,” she said in her resignation letter to the committee.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Psychiatrist testifies in murder trial of Michael Soares

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Testimony resumed Friday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing Jack Fay in Warwick. Michael Soares is charged with killing Fay during Fay’s morning run in Warwick City Park in May 2013. Police said they believe Soares struck the victim with a hammer and a knife.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Providence

(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized late Thursday night following a shooting in Providence. The Providence Police Department responded to a shooting on Reservoir Avenue just before midnight. Police say the male victim was shot in the stomach area. The injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police. Currently,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

