Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park ZooDianna CarneyProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts couple creates unique party bus, offers New England excursions
Married couple Matthew and Ellen Collard didn't always see eye to eye when it came to buying an old school bus. “Basically for the past couple of years, he has been very interested in pushing me to get one of these buses," said Ellen. "I was like, 'I'm just not sure about this' then, he came to me and said, 'Well what if I bring you a business plan?' I said, 'Bring me your business plan and we will go from there.'"
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island begins issuing new license plates
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is finally issuing its new license plates to residents. Hundreds of people walked in and out of the Rhode Island DMV in Cranston Wednesday, some to get their new “Ocean" license plate, which replaces Rhode Island's "Wave," design which has been in circulation for the past 25 years. The design was picked in a contest last year.
Turnto10.com
Wet snowflakes for portions of the Ocean State Friday
Southern New England says goodbye to this stubborn frontal system that's impacted the region since Tuesday, but not before it delivers one final batch of precipitation that includes a few snowflakes. As of early Friday afternoon, the rain-snow line is still well to the northwest, up towards Worcester. This line...
Turnto10.com
Police: White nationalist flyers found in North Kingstown driveways
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway in North Kingstown after police say flyers from the Nationalist Social Club were found in the driveways of several residents. Police were made aware of the flyers on Tuesday when a resident on Wickham Road said he received a suspicious...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor discusses reasoning behind removal of homeless encampment
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A small homeless encampment in Woonsocket was removed Wednesday morning, a decision the city's mayor says was in part due to sanitation and safety issues in the area. The encampment was along Truman Drive and near the wooded area by the river. Stanley Rowe told...
Turnto10.com
CBS Sporting Club in Foxborough will close
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A representative for Patriot Place in Foxborough said CBS Sporting Club will close at the end of the Patriots' season. The shopping center said a new concept will take the place of the restaurant and bar, but it gave no details. "Over the past 15...
Turnto10.com
'Every day I get a little stronger:' Woonsocket woman recovering after one month in coma
(WJAR) — Joseph Theran and Jessica Watkins are still picking up the pieces of their life five months after their house burned down in a fire. The husband and wife spoke exclusively with NBC 10 News about their recovery. "I lost everything in a matter of minutes," said Watkins....
Turnto10.com
Lifespan announces results of vaccine trial for aggressive brain cancer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A novel vaccine is considered a breakthrough in the treatment of deadly brain tumor. Globally, about 330 patients were enrolled in a vaccine trial looking at DCVax-L. Seventeen patients were enrolled at the Lifespan Cancer Institute. Dr. Jay Sorgman, a gastroenterologist in Rhode Island, was...
Turnto10.com
Newport firefighters union reports potential fraud to state police
Rhode Island State Police are investigating potential misuse of funds within the Newport firefighters union. The leader of the union tells the NBC 10 I-Team that it uncovered unauthorized spending by one of its own, and contacted Rhode Island State Police. Union President Derek Crossman told NBC 10 News that...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of forcefully exposing himself to child in Warwick Mall restroom
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man is facing charges after allegedly forcefully exposing himself to a child in a Warwick Mall restroom. The Warwick Police Department said that on Dec. 7, officers responded to the mall after getting a report about a sexual assault. A boy reported that...
Turnto10.com
22 dogs up for adoption at Coventry Animal Control
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Twenty-two dogs are up for adoption after being taken from unsanitary living conditions at a Coventry home on New Year’s Day. Coventry Animal Control and Coventry police took the dogs, all chihuahua and Chinese crested mixes, after responding to a Plainfield Pike home for a wellness check.
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Fall River schools hire counselor to help mental health of students and staff
(WJAR) — The pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental health, and public and private schools alike are taking notice. School administrators for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River are hiring an adjustment counselor to oversee 19 private schools from Mansfield to Cape Cod. Cynthia Roche will...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
Turnto10.com
Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School was briefly on lockdown while threat was investigated
(WJAR) — A Coventry middle school was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday while police investigated a threat. The Coventry Police Department responded to Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School around 8:00 a.m. because of a threat complaint. An NBC 10 news crew observed numerous units at the school located...
Turnto10.com
Middleborough police say elementary school cafeteria monitor assaulted student
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Middleborough police said Friday that they're looking to charge an elementary school employee with assault and battery on a student. Police Chief Joseph Perkins told NBC 10 News that a part-time cafeteria monitor at Mary K. Goode Elementary School assaulted a fifth-grade student at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Turnto10.com
Suspect goes on trial in man's killing at Warwick City Park
Assistant Attorney General Tim Healy presented autopsy photos, 911 calls, and minute-by-minute details surrounding the killing of 66-year-old Jack Fay on May 17, 2013. Police said Michael Soares attacked and killed Fay at about 4:25 a.m. while Fay was out on his daily jog, before dumping his remains in a trash barrel.
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown interim superintendent submits resignation after 2 months
The interim superintendent of North Kingstown schools is resigning. Judy Paolucci, who took the job in November, cites a lack of support from the school committee. “My knowledge and experience has not been valued, nor has the School Committee been a partner in the work that is necessary to move this district forward to regain its reputation and standing,” she said in her resignation letter to the committee.
Turnto10.com
Psychiatrist testifies in murder trial of Michael Soares
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Testimony resumed Friday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing Jack Fay in Warwick. Michael Soares is charged with killing Fay during Fay’s morning run in Warwick City Park in May 2013. Police said they believe Soares struck the victim with a hammer and a knife.
Turnto10.com
RIDOT making changes to alleviate congestion surrounding Pell Bridge construction
(AP) — Work around the Newport Pell Bridge continues and RIDOT is making changes to address congestion around the construction. In December a new traffic pattern started around the Newport bridge allowing crews to continue work on the project RIDOT says will make travel into the city easier and safer.
Turnto10.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was hospitalized late Thursday night following a shooting in Providence. The Providence Police Department responded to a shooting on Reservoir Avenue just before midnight. Police say the male victim was shot in the stomach area. The injury is not considered life-threatening, according to police. Currently,...
Comments / 0