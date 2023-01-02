VALLEY STREAM, NY – Two winning lottery tickets were sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, each worth $17,849.50. The tickets were sold at Bargain Beverage on Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream and Bayside Smoke Shop in Oakland Gardens. According to the New York Lottery, “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.” Each day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. It The post Winning Take 5 tickets sold in Valley Stream and Oakland Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO