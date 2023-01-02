Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Ready-to-Eat Meals: A Health & Wellness Solution for busy peopleBig News NowCentereach, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
northforker.com
Made on the North Fork: Snail Art with Laura Klahre
Laura Klahre’s snail art is on display at Coffee Pot Cellars in Cutchogue. (Photo Credit: Victoria Caruso) Meet Laura Klahre. She’s the owner of Blossom Meadow Farm in Cutchogue and the maker behind a new form of abstract art on the North Fork. Over the summer, Klahre was...
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
northforker.com
The Catered Fork takes over Erik’s in Southold
The Catered Fork takes over Erik’s in Southold | Photo by Lilly Parnell. The owner of a popular local food truck plans to turn the space formerly known as Erik’s on County Road 48 into a brick-and-mortar location for his full service catering business and food truck. “I...
longisland.com
Cookoo Rico Opens in Old Zorn’s Spot in Bellmore
Cookoo Rico, a Portuguese chicken joint has opened in Bellmore, taking over the space where Zorn’s used to be. The menu features charcoal-fired barbeque chicken meals. According to Newsday, the owners of Cookoo Rico are the same as kosher restaurant Chimichurri Charcoal Chicken with locations in Cedarhurst, Oceanside and Carle Place. (Cookoo Rico is not a kosher restaurant.)
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
longisland.com
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D - Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a focal...
longislandadvance.net
Gateway continues in Bellport, but no longer at Patchogue Theatre
Gateway shows at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts ended this year after blockbuster productions like “The Cher Show,” and “A Christmas Carol.” Their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s demolition battle drags on for Norman Jaffe-designed home
If the sound of wrecking balls and demolition don’t bring you bliss, you’re probably siding with Southampton officials on the future of a Norman Jaffe-designed home. Orest Bliss, who has owned the home at 88 Meadow Lane for more than four decades, is looking to sell the largely obscured property, Newsday reported. As part of the plan to sell, Bliss is seeking the ability to tear down the home, which could pave the way for an oceanfront mansion in the Hamptons.
27east.com
PHOTOS: Main Beach Plunge Held on New Year’s Day
The annual East Hampton Polar Bear Plunge to benefit the East Hampton Food Pantry was held on New Year’s Day at Main Beach. KYRIL BROMLEY PHOTOS. The weather apps all set “first light” for the first day of the new year ... by Kitty Merrill. East Hampton...
therealdeal.com
Southampton’s shuttered cinema sold, reopening
Popcorn may soon be popping at the Southampton movie theater, which was sold to a mystery buyer in mid-November. Hill Street Cinema LLC purchased the shuttered cinema for $8 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The limited liability corporation agreed to buy the property in August, when the seller, Southold Properties, was asking for $8.9 million.
Babylon Restaurant Closes After Nearly 2 Decades In Business, Owners Tease Future Plans
A popular Long Island restaurant is signing off after almost two decades in business. Babylon Carriage House, located at 21 Fire Island Ave. in Babylon, is closed, the business announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. "After nearly 20 years since its opening, Babylon Carriage House has closed...
Winning Take 5 tickets sold in Valley Stream and Oakland Gardens
VALLEY STREAM, NY – Two winning lottery tickets were sold for Monday’s Take 5 evening drawing, each worth $17,849.50. The tickets were sold at Bargain Beverage on Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream and Bayside Smoke Shop in Oakland Gardens. According to the New York Lottery, “TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.” Each day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., the Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. It The post Winning Take 5 tickets sold in Valley Stream and Oakland Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
longisland.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
News 12
Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore sold as part of deal worth $196 million
The company that owns the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore announced it has sold the property, as well as another mall it owns in Trumbull, Connecticut. A release from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield put the value of the sale at $196 million. URW confirmed that the malls were sold to Mason...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022
Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
Road In Calverton To Close For Days, With Additional Closures Possible In Future
A road in Calverton is set to close for several days this week due to the installation of a new fish passage. The Riverhead Town Police Department said Dam Road is set to be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The...
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
News 12
Commack Motor Inn sold for nearly $14 million
The Commack Motor Inn was sold last month for nearly $14 million. The motel is known for its drive-up window, heart-shaped tubs, water beds and three-hour "short stay" option. News 12 is told the new owner, a real estate investor named Mukesh Patel, plans to fix it up and make it more family-friendly - something that community members seem happy about.
Las Vegas Sands eyes Nassau for new casino as applications open for downstate NY
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board voted on Tuesday to open up the application process for three downstate casinos.
