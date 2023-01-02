Read full article on original website
Despite Some Clouds, South Winds Bring Warm Winter Temperatures Today
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! There are a few sprinkles showing up on radar this morning, though don’t expect much in the way of rain today as any precipitation (as little as it is) will clear out later this morning. Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies will limit sun exposure today, eventually clearing out as we approach sunset. Even with the clouds, temperatures will be much warmer today, topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will be due to southerly winds at 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph.
Plenty of Sunshine on Tap for Thursday | 1/4PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a beautiful day! We saw sunny skies with highs in the 50s for all locations. With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. You’ll need a light jacket and sunglasses walking out the door because the skies will be filled with sunshine all day long on Thursday. The sun and light south winds will allow for temperatures by the afternoon to rise into the mid-50s north and mid-60s south.
Storms Possible Tonight, Cold Front Tomorrow | 1/2PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walking out the door tomorrow- many will fall into the range of upper 30s to mid 40s. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with high temperatures rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. With slightly cooler air overhead, temperatures...
Tornado-warned storms move out of Green Country
The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team is tracking conditions across Green Country to keep you informed.
Center for Creative Living closes Wednesday due to water leaks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A water main break forced the Center for Creative Living to close Wednesday. The center hosts a variety of events for seniors, as well as a hot meal service but because of the broken water main, they couldn’t do either. Over a hundred people receive...
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are excited to announce a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting Tuesday, as Lexie Walker becomes our new First Alert Chief Meteorologist, making her the only female chief based in Oklahoma!. Lexie joined the 7News team in 2019 and...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
Counties in Oklahoma with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Oklahoma using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comanche County residents speak out on water issues
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood surrounded by the City of Lawton on all sides is without water. Some of those residents, who technically live in Comanche County, are speaking out after being without water for a month. They say it’s an ongoing issue. Freezing temperatures caused a water...
Cache installing ‘smart’ water meters
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Cache are getting ready to install “smart” water meters across the city. Starting this week and through the rest of the month, Cache Public Works Authority will be installing the water meters for all residential and commercial properties in the city.
ODOT: Bridge repairs to narrow I-44 starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents may see a slowdown on I-44 starting on Wednesday, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation begins bridge repairs, narrowing the interstate to one lane. Lanes will be narrowed between mile marker 36 and mile marker 33, affecting the areas around SE Lee Blvd. and...
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Oklahoma hunters may soon set record for harvested deer
(KTEN) -- According to the Oklahoma State Department of Wildlife Conservation, hunters have harvested over 125,000 deer this hunting season. And over 2,000 deer harvested this season in the Choctaw Nation. "This was the first year that the holiday antler season was opened in our part of state, which allowed...
