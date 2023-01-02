Read full article on original website
hopkintonindependent.com
Public pushback to proposed regional dispatch center grows louder
At a hybrid informational meeting Wednesday night held at the Hopkinton Senior Center, residents urged the town to take a step back from joining Grafton, Southborough and Westborough in a proposed regional emergency communications center (RECC), citing concerns about security and displacing some the town’s dispatchers. Town Manager Norman...
hopkintonindependent.com
Some therapy reductions restored in revised school budget proposal
During a budget discussion on Thursday, Superintendent Carol Cavanaugh notified the Hopkinton School Committee that proposed cuts to physical, occupational and speech therapy services had been revised. The initial plan to cut 0.8 of a staff position from physical therapy, 0.8 from occupational therapy and 0.5 from speech therapy had...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Jan. 5
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. It turns out that the farm animal that had been wandering free on Ash Street...
hopkintonindependent.com
Schools, police caution residents about furnishing alcohol to guests, especially minors
In an announcement Tuesday, town officials reminded residents about the state’s social host law, specifically cautioning individuals about the risks of providing alcohol to minors. “Social host liability is the legal term for the responsibility of a person who furnishes liquor to a guest,” the press release reads. “A...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail
After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
nbcboston.com
Forklift Accident in Danvers Sends 1 to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a forklift accident in Danvers, Massachusetts, according to fire officials. The incident happened at 30 Endicott Street, and one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Danvers Fire Department. The accident resulted...
nbcboston.com
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
See how much snow to expect at your location in Mass. (interactive map)
Freezing rain moving into Massachusetts Thursday night is expected to turn over to snow in some areas, lasting through Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Worcester County, Northwest Middlesex County and Western Franklin County through 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service...
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Jan. 3 edition
5:58 a.m. On DiCarlo Road, Officer Robert Ekross arrested George J. Cyr Jr., 61, of 52 Plain Street, Upton, and charged him with miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, number plate violation and OUI liquor. Sergeant Aaron O’Neil and Officers Augusto Diaz and Cody Normandin assisted, and a tow truck removed the vehicle and trailer.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of Jan 7, 2023
The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page has announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. Driving while intoxicated is the leading cause of death for teens and young adults in Massachusetts and yes drinking and driving...
What to know about shutdowns on the MBTA’s Orange, Green, and Red lines this month
Regular service will be impacted on numerous weekends in January. Passengers of the MBTA’s Red, Orange, and Green lines will have to navigate multiple service disruptions this month. The agency outlined the specifics of how each line will be impacted in a statement posted online Monday. Some of the...
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
‘No tipping’: New restaurant in Massachusetts gives workers ‘livable wages’
How much should you tip? Maybe 15%? Or 20%? At a new restaurant in Massachusetts, tipping isn’t expected at all. “We want to take the unknown out of hospitality work, so no tipping is expected at The Cormorant,” the Newburyport restaurant’s website states. Instead, “all staff are...
Healey discusses future of the state, representation from western Massachusetts
A tour of the state starting in Springfield, Governor-elect Maura Healey listed her plans to move Massachusetts forward.
