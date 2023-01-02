Read full article on original website
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
Minutemaids remain unbeaten with victory over Lincoln, 54-36
SHINNSTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Lewis County is playing at such a high level of basketball that it can beat you in different ways. The Minutemaids got balanced scoring and excellent rebounding to remain unbeaten on the season with a 54-36 victory over Lincoln in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at Lincoln High gymnasium.
There's a new budding star on the Rockland High girls basketball team
ROCKLAND — Friday’s high school girls basketball game between Rockland and Mashpee featured a bunch of star guards. Mashpee is led by a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Amiyah Peters and Hialeah Turner Foster. Rockland’s three captains - Charlie Kelliher, Sydney Blaney and Maggie Elie - are all returning South Shore League All-Stars. ...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Charlotte hits its stride, tops Sentinels
PORT CHARLOTTE – Healthy, healed and handsy, Port Charlotte deflected passes, grabbed rebounds and played its pesky brand of defense Friday against visiting Evangelical Christian.
Dundee halts three-game skid with lopsided win over Jefferson
Three straight losses. Playing on back-to-back nights. Dundee's boys basketball players had plenty of reasons to feel sorry for themselves Friday night. ...
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
