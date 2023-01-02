ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Minutemaids remain unbeaten with victory over Lincoln, 54-36

SHINNSTON, W. Va. (WV News) — Lewis County is playing at such a high level of basketball that it can beat you in different ways. The Minutemaids got balanced scoring and excellent rebounding to remain unbeaten on the season with a 54-36 victory over Lincoln in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at Lincoln High gymnasium.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
The Enterprise

There's a new budding star on the Rockland High girls basketball team

ROCKLAND — Friday’s high school girls basketball game between Rockland and Mashpee featured a bunch of star guards.  Mashpee is led by a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Amiyah Peters and Hialeah Turner Foster. Rockland’s three captains - Charlie Kelliher, Sydney Blaney and Maggie Elie - are all returning South Shore League All-Stars.  ...
ROCKLAND, MA
WVNews

Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Rockies claim reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.
DENVER, CO

