DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed reliever Nick Mears off waivers from Texas on Friday. The right-hander was on the injured list for a good portion of the 2022 season after elbow surgery. Mears threw in 29 games over two stops through Pittsburgh's minor-league system. He had a combined 4.80 ERA and 34 strikeouts with Triple-A Indianapolis and Single-A Bradenton.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO