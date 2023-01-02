ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced the team will hold meetings and a walk-through Wednesday, there will be no media availability. On Monday night Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO