Buffalo, NY

Seattle brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Ottawa

Seattle Kraken (21-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Ottawa Senators looking to prolong a three-game win streak. Ottawa has an 11-8-1 record in home games and an 18-17-3 record overall. The Senators are 17-4-2...
Avalanche take losing streak into game against the Oilers

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-17-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche come into the matchup with the Edmonton Oilers after losing five in a row. Edmonton is 20-17-2 overall and 10-11-1 in home games. The Oilers have scored 138...
Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

Arizona Coyotes (13-19-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blackhawks -126, Coyotes +105; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes are looking to stop a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has...
Kraken beat Maple Leafs 5-1 for 3rd straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Martin Jones stopped 26 shots and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. “We shot a lot of pucks tonight from all sorts of angles,” Dunn said. “That’s...
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
McDavid reaches 500 assists, Oilers beat Islanders 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid set up power-play and short-handed goals in the first period to reach 500 career assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. McDavid reached 500 assists in 527 games. Only five players in NHL history...
Calgary takes on New York in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (22-15-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-14-7, fifth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -196, Islanders +164; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the New York Islanders hit the ice in a non-conference matchup. Calgary has gone 11-7-2...
