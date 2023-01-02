Read full article on original website
Paulette
4d ago
I can’t even imagine it. It’s Even worse dumping them. Why didn’t you just bury them? People are so cruel and just mean. I hope they do find you.
Reply
6
Tara Woolard
3d ago
I hope people who recognize these pups speak up for them. they deserve justice. these people or person deserve jail time. to do this to these poor dogs is absolutely disgusting. you are a worthless piece of crap and deserve all the karma you get.
Reply
2
Related
cbs17
Vehicle chase ends with two arrests and a 2-year-old in a hospital with serious injuries, Nash County deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal turn Wednesday became a vehicle chase that ended with two men charged with a slew of drug and gun charges, Nash County deputies said. Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Nashville police were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store and Red roads near Nashville when a white Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows approached the station and made an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road, the sheriff’s office said.
cbs17
6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
cbs17
1 dead after fight breaks out in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a fight broke out in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening, according to police. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress. After arriving, officers found a 30-year-old man lying...
cbs17
Teen dies after Raleigh Thursday night shooting, juvenile arrested: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy is now dead after being shot Thursday night in Raleigh. A juvenile is also in custody, the Raleigh Police Department said. On Thursday evening at 10:53 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Harmony Court. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Man beaten to death in Rocky Mount; police launch homicide investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening. Darnell Battle was assaulted on the front porch of his family home Thursday evening by two assailants. Battle died at the scene. When investigators arrived to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street...
WITN
Body of Pitt Co. man missing since 2019 found in woods
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Human remains found just before Christmas belong to a man missing from Pitt County for three years. Phillip Rampey was reported missing from his Askew Road home on December 6, 2019. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the 44-year-old man who deputies say was known to spend time in local woods.
cbs17
PETA offers $5,000 for info on Edgecombe County dogs starved to death
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starving three dogs that were found on New Year’s Day. Around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a woman found three dead dogs outside of Tarboro...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in...
cbs17
Teen seriously injured in Raleigh shooting, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh shooting on Thursday evening left one teenager seriously injured, police said. Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Harmony Court in Raleigh regarding a shooting. Police told a CBS 17 crew on scene that a 16-year-old was transported to...
cbs17
5 ‘dangerous criminals’ charged with murder in Raleigh New Year’s Day motorcyclist death, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men were arrested on Thursday for their role in a New Year’s Day murder, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On New Year’s Day, CBS 17 previously reported Jonas Padilla, 37, was thrown from his motorcycle in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads. Padilla was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Police search for armed man accused of robbing Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed man they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said the donut shop at 4415 Falls of Neuse Road was robbed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a man demanded money and...
WITN
Deputies say man stole $40,000 through apps on smartphone
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars through apps on a smartphone. James Ward, Jr. was arrested last week by Lenoir County deputies. Deputies began investigating the theft of $40,000 in November. The investigation revealed that Ward took the money by using apps on the victim’s phone.
cbs17
Henderson officer shoots 1 after weapon was flashed at them, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The District Attorney and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night that injured one person. Around 8 p.m., Henderson officers engaged with a person that possessed outstanding warrants in the 1400 block of East Andrews...
WITN
PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road. Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped. The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside...
cbs17
3 injured after car runs red light, crashing another car into GoRaleigh bus, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a chain reaction crash pushed a car into a collision with a GoRaleigh transit bus Friday afternoon near downtown Raleigh. The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Saunders Street at Pecan Road, which is just...
cbs17
Arrest warrants out for DWI suspect who escaped from WakeMed Garner hospital: troopers
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect escaped from a hospital in Garner after being pulled over for driving while impaired in Raleigh Tuesday night, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol. At approximately 10:20 p.m., William Earl Silver Jr., 41, of Knightdale was taken into custody by a member of...
cbs17
Felon charged in multiple vehicle break-ins in Edgecombe County, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in multiple motor vehicle break-ins in the West Edgecombe community was arrested Friday. During the past few months, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of Meadowbrook, Thomas, Worsley, Jackson Walk and Nobles Mill Pond roads area of the community.
cbs17
Police say these 2 swiped a woman’s bank card in Roanoke Rapids. Can you help ID them?
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are trying to find two people they say swiped a woman’s bank card at a store and bought things with it. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man and woman they say stole the card and are trying to identify.
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
wcti12.com
Woman arrested, police said she stole more than $1,000 worth of gift cards
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Lenoir County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, and said she stole more than $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards. Mickayla Greene was charged with two counts felony larceny by employee. It happened at the Speedway convenience store at 1660 Hwy...
Comments / 5