RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men were arrested on Thursday for their role in a New Year’s Day murder, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On New Year’s Day, CBS 17 previously reported Jonas Padilla, 37, was thrown from his motorcycle in a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads. Padilla was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO