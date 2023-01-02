ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower

By Trinity Velazquez
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from her physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for “questionable contracts.”

According to the filing, Rebecca Hamilton was physically removed from her office by employees of the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism — which Nungesser is over — on or around Sept. 21.

The suit says that Hamilton “in good faith” reported issues directed by Nungesser to the state auditor, the state inspector general, and the FBI. (No other details were provided in the paperwork available.) The filing alleges that the lieutenant governor was aware of the reports and retaliated by removing her from her office.

Hamilton’s attorney argues the action violates whistleblower protections and accuses Nungesser of trying to influence the State Library of Louisiana Board of Commissioners, which has oversight over her reinstatement.

Hamilton asks the court to grant a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction.

BRProud has reached out to Nungesser’s office for a statement.

Comments

Sheree Jenkins
4d ago

All the residents of Louisiana need to vote the old crooks out and vote in some fresh new representatives that care about the people

Reply
9
Henry Ford
4d ago

I blew the whistle on a D.O.D. contractor on a military base for time sheet fraud and stealing from employees.They fired me after 20+ years.

Reply(1)
4
Christopher Rowe
4d ago

trying to intimidate a whistle blower is a serious problem but it will get swept under the rug by this state a bunch of crooks has the best politicians money can buy

Reply
3
