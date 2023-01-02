HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a currently stalled upper level storm sits and spins over Minnesota, clouds will continue to spin into the Eastern third of Nebraska tonight from the back of the storm. The western edge of the clouds currently runs right through the Tri-Cities. Lexington and Kearney saw sunshine today while Grand Island and Hastings as been partly to mostly cloudy. That trend will continue through the evening with brisk northwest winds making the mid to lower 20s across the areas feel like the teens tonight.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO