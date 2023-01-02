Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Habitat for Humanity wins Novelis Can Grant
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Instead of letting their recycling bin pile up, some people have discovered there’s a better place to put it while also helping a good cause. Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity won their second straight ‘Novelis Can’ Grant. Community members collected over...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KSNB Local4
Hastings sign language choir embraced new language, holiday spirit
HASTINGS, Neb. (NCN) - A Hastings nonprofit is hoping to make music as inclusive as possible. The Hastings Music Academy hosted a sign language choir class this winter. Cindy Koch and Brittany Henderson combined to teach the class. Koch is mostly deaf and Henderson works as a sign language interpreter.
KSNB Local4
CDHD offering free radon testing kits for homes
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - January is Radon Action Month, and the Central District Health Department is offering free short-term radon testing kits for people to use in their homes. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, so health officials are encouraging people to use...
KSNB Local4
Matcats fall to Lincoln East in annual KHS Concert Hall dual
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney High boys wrestling hosted Lincoln East Thursday in its annual dual match held in the KHS Concert Hall. Despite competing in the special venue, the Matcats were unable to claim a team win -- falling 50-18 to the Spartans. However, several Kearney grapplers did claim individual victories.
KSNB Local4
Kearney boys basketball hangs on to beat Grand Island
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney boys basketball hosted Grand Island for a Class A Tri-City rivalry showdown Thursday. The Bearcats beat the Islanders 37-31. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
A couple of fair weather days to end the week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a currently stalled upper level storm sits and spins over Minnesota, clouds will continue to spin into the Eastern third of Nebraska tonight from the back of the storm. The western edge of the clouds currently runs right through the Tri-Cities. Lexington and Kearney saw sunshine today while Grand Island and Hastings as been partly to mostly cloudy. That trend will continue through the evening with brisk northwest winds making the mid to lower 20s across the areas feel like the teens tonight.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired gives deskset video magnifier to library
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A recent partnership between the Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) has improved services the Kearney Public Library provides for patrons with low vision. NCBVI has provided a 20″ ONYX Deskset HD CCTV (electronic video magnifier) to each public library location in Nebraska at no cost.
KSNB Local4
Gyms see huge influx early into 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Gyms tend to see a huge influx of new faces when the calendar turns to January. People are either getting back into the gym or attempting to start a new lifestyle. Gyms may always have people sign up and join, but not at the volume...
KSNB Local4
Hank McFarland running for GIPS School Board President
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just months removed from winning a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public School Board, member-elect Hank McFarland is running for school board president. McFarland won rather convincingly over Tim Mayfield back in November for the lone Ward B seat up for election, and...
KSNB Local4
Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning
KSNB Local4
Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues
KSNB Local4
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
Kearney Hub
Prataria Ventures constructing new facility in Kearney
KEARNEY – Prataria Ventures will bring a new facility to Kearney. A real estate purchase agreement between the city of Kearney and Prataria for 4.38 acres of land at Patriot Industrial Park was approved by City Council on Dec. 20. The agreement was for $326,975 for roughly 1.5 lots...
KSNB Local4
Could skill-based gaming affect a casino in Grand Island?
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Board of Commissioners started the process of looking into taxing the revenue of skill-based cash devices Tuesday morning. Most casino slot machines are built on chance but in skill games, the outcome is more dependent on the skills of the user. Another difference is casino games are subject to taxes, whereas skill-based gaming machines are not.
KSNB Local4
Above freezing temperatures will continue to melt away the ice and snow
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Partly cloudy skies and calm winds this morning as lows are rather cold across the region. Much colder where there is a decent snow pack in place from the winter storm earlier this week. Temperatures this morning ranging from the single digits west to upper teens east. Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon for most, more clouds to the northwest and north. Winds will remain on the light side out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures ranging from the upper 20s northwest to mid 40s southeast.
KSNB Local4
Kearney girls basketball runs away with 48-point win over GI
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney girls basketball hosted Grand Island in a Class A Tri-City rivalry showdown Thursday. The Bearcats defeated the Islanders 64-16. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest Hall of Fame names three for winter induction
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - This weekend, the Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor the remaining inductees of its third class announced during the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
KSNB Local4
Tickets on sale for 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tickets are on sale for 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic. The annual basketball tournament will take place February 11, 2023 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS), ranked fifth in the nation to end the 2021-22season, returns for...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Legislative Session begins
