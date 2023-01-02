ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Habitat for Humanity wins Novelis Can Grant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Instead of letting their recycling bin pile up, some people have discovered there’s a better place to put it while also helping a good cause. Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity won their second straight ‘Novelis Can’ Grant. Community members collected over...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings sign language choir embraced new language, holiday spirit

HASTINGS, Neb. (NCN) - A Hastings nonprofit is hoping to make music as inclusive as possible. The Hastings Music Academy hosted a sign language choir class this winter. Cindy Koch and Brittany Henderson combined to teach the class. Koch is mostly deaf and Henderson works as a sign language interpreter.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

CDHD offering free radon testing kits for homes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - January is Radon Action Month, and the Central District Health Department is offering free short-term radon testing kits for people to use in their homes. Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, so health officials are encouraging people to use...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Matcats fall to Lincoln East in annual KHS Concert Hall dual

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney High boys wrestling hosted Lincoln East Thursday in its annual dual match held in the KHS Concert Hall. Despite competing in the special venue, the Matcats were unable to claim a team win -- falling 50-18 to the Spartans. However, several Kearney grapplers did claim individual victories.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

A couple of fair weather days to end the week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a currently stalled upper level storm sits and spins over Minnesota, clouds will continue to spin into the Eastern third of Nebraska tonight from the back of the storm. The western edge of the clouds currently runs right through the Tri-Cities. Lexington and Kearney saw sunshine today while Grand Island and Hastings as been partly to mostly cloudy. That trend will continue through the evening with brisk northwest winds making the mid to lower 20s across the areas feel like the teens tonight.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired gives deskset video magnifier to library

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A recent partnership between the Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired (NCBVI) has improved services the Kearney Public Library provides for patrons with low vision. NCBVI has provided a 20″ ONYX Deskset HD CCTV (electronic video magnifier) to each public library location in Nebraska at no cost.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Gyms see huge influx early into 2023

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Gyms tend to see a huge influx of new faces when the calendar turns to January. People are either getting back into the gym or attempting to start a new lifestyle. Gyms may always have people sign up and join, but not at the volume...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hank McFarland running for GIPS School Board President

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just months removed from winning a Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public School Board, member-elect Hank McFarland is running for school board president. McFarland won rather convincingly over Tim Mayfield back in November for the lone Ward B seat up for election, and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Multiple car accidents in Hastings Thursday morning

The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues. The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Salvation Army's seasonal campaign continues

The first morning of the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature was full with elections for spots on committees. Hastings sign language choir embraced new language, holiday spirit. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST. A Hastings nonprofit helped participants learn how to sing through sign language. Could skill-based...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash

HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Prataria Ventures constructing new facility in Kearney

KEARNEY – Prataria Ventures will bring a new facility to Kearney. A real estate purchase agreement between the city of Kearney and Prataria for 4.38 acres of land at Patriot Industrial Park was approved by City Council on Dec. 20. The agreement was for $326,975 for roughly 1.5 lots...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Could skill-based gaming affect a casino in Grand Island?

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Board of Commissioners started the process of looking into taxing the revenue of skill-based cash devices Tuesday morning. Most casino slot machines are built on chance but in skill games, the outcome is more dependent on the skills of the user. Another difference is casino games are subject to taxes, whereas skill-based gaming machines are not.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Above freezing temperatures will continue to melt away the ice and snow

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Partly cloudy skies and calm winds this morning as lows are rather cold across the region. Much colder where there is a decent snow pack in place from the winter storm earlier this week. Temperatures this morning ranging from the single digits west to upper teens east. Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon for most, more clouds to the northwest and north. Winds will remain on the light side out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures ranging from the upper 20s northwest to mid 40s southeast.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest Hall of Fame names three for winter induction

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - This weekend, the Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor the remaining inductees of its third class announced during the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Tickets on sale for 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Tickets are on sale for 16th annual Heartland Hoops Classic. The annual basketball tournament will take place February 11, 2023 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS), ranked fifth in the nation to end the 2021-22season, returns for...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Legislative Session begins

The Hastings Salvation Army is wrapping up their seasonal campaign fund. Hastings sign language choir embraced new language, holiday spirit. A Hastings nonprofit helped participants learn how to sing through sign language. Could skill-based gaming affect a casino in Grand Island?. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST. The...
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy