Truck removed from lake in Warwick
WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.
Northfield Dive Rescue helped with the rescue and the Erving Fire Department provided a repeater, a device that helps a signal reach longer distances. The gray pickup truck was removed from the water and everyone involved is expected to be ok.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
