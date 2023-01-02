Truck removed from lake in Warwick

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.

Northfield Dive Rescue helped with the rescue and the Erving Fire Department provided a repeater, a device that helps a signal reach longer distances. The gray pickup truck was removed from the water and everyone involved is expected to be ok.

