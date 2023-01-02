ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, MA

Truck removed from lake in Warwick

By Julia Cunningham
 4 days ago

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warwick Fire Department was called Sunday afternoon to a car that went through the ice at Sheomet Lake.

Residents in Warwick lose power after Wednesday’s wind and rain
Courtesy of Warwick Fire Department
Courtesy of Warwick Fire Department

Northfield Dive Rescue helped with the rescue and the Erving Fire Department provided a repeater, a device that helps a signal reach longer distances. The gray pickup truck was removed from the water and everyone involved is expected to be ok.

(Warwick, MA) A vehicle went through thin ice on Sheomet (SHE-oh-met) Lake Sunday. The Warwick Fire Department responded to the lake, also known as Clubhouse Pond on Athol Road in Warwick, along with the Northfield Dive and Rescue team and the Erving Fire Department. Crews were able to remove the Toyota pick up truck from the water successfully and no injuries were incurred.
