Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll didn’t shed light on whether the New York Giants will rest any starters Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles to stay healthy for the playoffs the following week. Instead, the rookie head coach said Friday that a decision probably will be finalized Saturday after he meets with general manager Joe Schoen to discuss the regular-season finale. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will play a wild-card game next weekend at either Minnesota or San Francisco. The Eagles (13-3) need to win or tie against New York to clinch the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye; they could also get the top seed if Dallas (12-4) loses at Washington (7-8-1). The Giants were a surprise playoff team after having five straight losing seasons and failing to win more than six games in any of those seasons. Their roster didn’t have a lot of depth at the start of this season, and injuries have led to a revamped roster several times over. Any more injuries would severely hurt their chances in the postseason.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — A nagging back injury in the Bahamas has turned into something more mysterious for Xander Schauffele, who withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Friday and plans to get an MRI to see what’s wrong. Schauffele, the No. 6 player in the world and a three-time winner last year on the PGA Tour, felt he couldn’t swing at full speed and stopped on the par-5 ninth hole. Schauffele had no issues after the Hero World Challenge, which ended Dec. 4, and through his practice until arriving at Kapalua. But he felt pain again Monday, withdrew from the pro-am Wednesday and struggled through the opening round. “It feels like a very similar deal to the Bahamas,” Schauffele said. “In the Bahamas, I started to feel better each day. ... This is not getting any better. It actually feels worse when I swing.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The top courts in two conservative states ruled the same day on similar challenges to abortion bans — and went in opposite directions. The 3-2 decisions Thursday in Idaho, which keeps a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy, and South Carolina, which blocks enforcement of a ban after cardiac activity can be detected, are the latest examples of the patchwork of policies imposed since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide for nearly five decades.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government by capping the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap the insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year. The cap is estimated to lower costs for nearly 2 million people on Medicare who currently pay an average of $572 annually out-of-pocket for insulin, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Briese’s bill would take effect on the first day of 2024. The bill also states that nothing in the measure would prevent a policy, contract or plan from reducing that cap to an amount less than $100.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday mobilized the state national guard to help local officials respond to a large influx of Cuban migrants landing in the Florida Keys. DeSantis, a Republican, activated the Florida National Guard and directed state law agencies to assist in the Keys through an executive order in response to the arrival of more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants over the New Year’s weekend alone. In a statement, the governor criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and the federal government’s immigration policies and response to the migrants landing in the Keys. The governor’s statement made no mention of the Biden administration’s announcement Thursday of a new policy to start turning back Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans at the Texas border, along with Venezuelans, who arrive illegally. The administration also said it would offer humanitarian parole for up 30,000 people a month from those four countries if they apply online, pay their airfare and find a financial sponsor.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November after three...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state’s enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped. The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for joint filers — has found only “lukewarm support” among his fellow Democrats so far. But he wouldn’t specify new figures ahead of his budget announcement set for Jan. 24. “I think people are feeling inflation, even though it may be cooling a little bit,” Walz said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think there’s a sense out there amongst Minnesotans, whether they’re conservative or liberal, that a little bit of the surplus could really help.” The governor also said his budget will propose indexing state aid for school districts to inflation. He said he first disclosed that detail earlier in the day at a meeting with school board members and superintendents. That squares with the pledge he made in his second inaugural address Monday to make the largest investments in public education in Minnesota history.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state’s Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline’s route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant...
BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a nationwide college admissions scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits was sentenced Friday to six months in prison. Donna Heinel was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to two years of probation and was ordered to forfeit the $160,000 she gained from the scheme. Her sentencing came just two days after ringleader Rick Singer was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, by far the longest sentence in the so-called Operation Varsity Blues scandal that has led to convictions or guilty pleas from more than 50 people, including Hollywood actors and wealthy businesspeople. “Our client is relieved to put this nightmare behind her and we are pleased the court recognized our client’s lifetime of good works in imposing a sentence,” Jennifer Lieser, one of Heinel’s attorneys, said in a statement.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, was...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Nevada state prisons chief who left the position in 2019 is returning to the post under newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. James Dzurenda headed the state Department of Corrections for three years under then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, also a Republican. He resigned in July 2019 under Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers’ lawsuits over claims the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work. Federal court records show the two lawsuits were settled in December, with terms of the settlements remaining private. “This particular form of discrimination is a recent manifestation of the age-old problem of exploitation of Black labor in America and particularly in the Delta,” Rob McDuff of the Mississippi Center for Justice, one of the workers’ attorneys, said in a news release Thursday. “These settlements are an important step and we are going to keep moving forward in an effort to eradicate these abuses throughout the Delta.” Southern Migrant Legal Services and the Mississippi Center for Justice filed one of the lawsuits in September 2021 on behalf of six workers against Pitts Farms Partnership, which grows cotton, soybean and corn. Two more plaintiffs joined the suit in November 2021.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving Jones’ other attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The ruling by Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday afternoon came in the families’ lawsuit against Jones for repeatedly calling the shooting a hoax on his Infowars show, which resulted in Jones being ordered to pay more than $1.4 billion in damages after a jury trial in Connecticut last year. Bellis said New Haven-based lawyer Norm Pattis failed to safeguard the families’ sensitive records in violation of her order that limited access to the documents to attorneys in the Connecticut case. She called his actions an “abject failure” and “inexcusable.” “We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect, but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency,” the judge wrote. “There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs’ most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent’s (Pattis’) misconduct.”
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Verogen Inc, the leading developer of DNA-based biometric human identification products for analysis of forensic genomic samples and steward of the GEDmatch database, announced today that Anne Marie Schubert, J.D. has joined the company as Strategic Advisor of Governmental Affairs, effective January 5, 2023. Ms. Schubert has over 32 years of law enforcement experience and is a nationally recognized expert in forensic DNA. She was elected District Attorney for Sacramento County, California in 2014 and served in this capacity until December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005174/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
