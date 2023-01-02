Read full article on original website
Nick Bosa explains why Josh Jacob is the best back he’s faced, says Raiders game helped 49ers
After Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was impressed. Perhaps he had underestimated his opponent a bit. It took everything they had for the 49ers to escape Allegiant Stadium with the victory. Four quarters of action wasn't enough to do it. It took overtime.
Transcripts: DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster, Brock Purdy preview 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 matchup
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
49ers vs. Raiders offensive grades: Brock Purdy faces struggles, but 49ers score 37 in win
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a 37-34 overtime thriller, extending their winning streak to nine in a game that ended much closer than anticipated. Despite the losses of defensive players Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman, as well as the benching of quarterback Derek Carr (which moved the line to -9.5 in favor of San Francisco), the Raiders battled, leading for several portions of the game, although they came up short at the end.
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright, injuries for today. [QB Jimmy] Garoppolo,...
Kyle Shanahan provides updates on 49ers QBs Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers seem to be in good hands with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. He has kept the team's win streak, now at nine games, alive after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced an injured Trey Lance. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about his...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
John Lynch: “Championship-level” 49ers defense not broken after collapse vs. Raiders
Are you worried about the San Francisco 49ers defense giving up 500 total yards against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday? It was the unit's first time surrendering anything close to that number since October 23 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Between the two games, the 49ers defense was playing lights-out football, allowing just 286 total yards and about 12 points per game.
49ers don’t expect to activate rookie Kalia Davis this season
San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis started the season on the non-football-injury list due to an ACL injury he suffered at UCF in October of 2021. Some speculated that Davis might find his way onto the field this season when the 49ers opened his practice window on December 20.
49ers-Cardinals Injury Report: Greenlaw among several players ruled out; Samuel, McCaffrey cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 18 contest against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw returned to practice on Friday. The 49ers gave him Wednesday off, and the defender missed Thursday's practice due to an illness. That...
Will the 49ers face unexpected issues for the second week in a row with the Cardinals?
Last weekend, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in a thrilling, overtime bout, improving their winning streak to nine games. However, it came in a much closer fashion than anticipated, as the Raiders had struggled for significant portions of the year and were down to their second-string quarterback, while missing key defenders Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman as well.
Mailbag: What did the 49ers learn on Sunday? Any update on Banks and Greenlaw? Can this defense stop top QBs?
We opened up the 49ers mailbag on Monday. You had questions, and we went right to work answering them. But before we get into it, I have to admit it feels a little wrong writing about football while Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fights for his life in a Cincinnati hospital. Monday night was probably not the time to discuss football, standings, etc., but life does continue. And so we will do just that, all the while being diligent to remember and pray for Damar and his family. Thankfully, he seems to be improving some.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel cautious in return, initially thought injury was season-ending
The San Francisco 49ers expect to have wide receiver Deebo Samuel back for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has even expressed interest in having his star player get work in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Samuel isn't willing to return to the football field before he is confident he is completely recovered.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 18 matchup vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
What has impressed Baldy about 49ers rookie Brock Purdy?
Brock Purdy's first NFL start came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie quarterback played most of the previous game, a San Francisco 49ers win over the Miami Dolphins, but entered the contest after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury. Would Purdy show the same poise and command of the offense, handing a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback a loss?
49ers sign DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers have signed Akeem Spence to the practice squad after waiving the defensive tackle on Tuesday. The move likely took place to free up a roster spot on the 53-man roster for running back Elijah Mitchell. The 49ers opened Mitchell's practice window on Wednesday. Head coach Kyle...
Kyle Shanahan expects Elijah Mitchell to get some snaps during 49ers-Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice window for Elijah Mitchell this week. The running back is attempting to return from his second MCL sprain of the season and could be suited up this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Expect the team to activate Mitchell from the injured reserve list before Sunday's kickoff.
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
49ers great Patrick Willis a repeat finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
In his fourth year of eligibility, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has been named among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. This is his second consecutive year being named a finalist. The 49ers made Willis the No. 11 overall draft pick...
Baldy on what makes Brock Purdy better than Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may have been playing the best football of his career before going down with a broken foot in Week 13. Rookie Brock Purdy stepped in at quarterback, and the San Francisco 49ers haven't missed a beat. Many would say that the 49ers even look better with Purdy,...
