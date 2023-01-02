ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

First babies of 2023 arrive in Springfield

By Brandon Scott
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9Ap7_0k0dAeXr00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As the people around the Ozarks rang in the new year, in two Springfield hospitals, soon-to-be parents had a different sound ringing in their new year. CoxHealth and Mercy Springfield have both announced the first Springfield babies delivered in 2023.

Brantley, Caitlin, and Kodey Brennan Courtesy: CoxHealth Springfield

The first baby delivered in Springfield was Brantley Mykhael Brennan, who arrived at Cox South at 12:25 am weighing five pounds, 14 ounces, and measuring 19 inches long. Brantley is the first child of Caitlin and Kodey Brennan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kt8LT_0k0dAeXr00
Greyson, Chelsea, and Kris Soltys Courtesy: Mercy Hospital Springfield

At 12:32 am, Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Springfield welcomed their first baby of 2023, Greyson Mikal Soltys, weighing in at 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Greyson is the first child of parents Chelsea and Kris Soltys.

Mercy Springfield also announced the first girl born in Springfield arrived just after 1:00 pm on New Years’ day. Zovie Amelia Anderson weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

All babies mentioned were welcomed with unique gift baskets at their respective hospitals.

