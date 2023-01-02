ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

mynews13.com

Police: Person of interest in Mount Dora double-homicide back in Florida

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora officials confirmed Friday that a 50-year-old Georgia woman allegedly connected to a double-homicide at the Waterman Villages senior living community has been extradited back to Florida. Vickie Williams has been identified as a person of interest in the deaths of Darryl and Sharon...
MOUNT DORA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mount Dora murders: Timeline details hours before couple slain inside retirement community

LAKE COUNTY, Fla - Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest, later identified as 50-year-old Vickie Lynn William, of Savannah, Georgia, was taken into custody out of state. Investigators said Williams was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
MOUNT DORA, FL
People

Woman in Custody After 'Ruthless' Alleged Murders of Elderly Couple at Fla. Retirement Community

Darryl and Sharon Getman were discovered dead after a neighbor grew concerned when their garage door was left open, authorities say Authorities have arrested a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at a senior living community in Mount Dora, Fla. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Darryl and Sharon Getman were discovered murdered inside their home at the Waterman Village Retirement Community on Dec. 31, after a neighbor grew concerned because the couple's garage door was left open. During a press conference Tuesday, interim police...
MOUNT DORA, FL
People

First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed

"I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn't know when," said Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn A newborn has been surrendered to Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since it was installed two years ago. Ocala Fire Rescue announced "the arrival of the department's first surrendered newborn" at a press conference on Thursday.  The climate-controlled box was used "over the holiday," Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement, according to...
OCALA, FL
10NEWS

First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities

A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
LEESBURG, FL
TheDailyBeast

Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida

An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
MOUNT DORA, FL
First Coast News

Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE

