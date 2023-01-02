"I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn't know when," said Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn A newborn has been surrendered to Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since it was installed two years ago. Ocala Fire Rescue announced "the arrival of the department's first surrendered newborn" at a press conference on Thursday. The climate-controlled box was used "over the holiday," Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement, according to...

OCALA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO