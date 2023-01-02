Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Police: Person of interest in Mount Dora double-homicide back in Florida
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora officials confirmed Friday that a 50-year-old Georgia woman allegedly connected to a double-homicide at the Waterman Villages senior living community has been extradited back to Florida. Vickie Williams has been identified as a person of interest in the deaths of Darryl and Sharon...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Timeline details hours before couple slain inside retirement community
LAKE COUNTY, Fla - Sharon and Darryl Getman had their lives tragically taken in a random crime of opportunity, according to authorities. The Mount Dora Police Department said the person of interest, later identified as 50-year-old Vickie Lynn William, of Savannah, Georgia, was taken into custody out of state. Investigators said Williams was spotted on the Lakeside of Waterman Village property three times before police were ever called.
Woman in Custody After 'Ruthless' Alleged Murders of Elderly Couple at Fla. Retirement Community
Darryl and Sharon Getman were discovered dead after a neighbor grew concerned when their garage door was left open, authorities say Authorities have arrested a person of interest in connection to a double homicide at a senior living community in Mount Dora, Fla. According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Darryl and Sharon Getman were discovered murdered inside their home at the Waterman Village Retirement Community on Dec. 31, after a neighbor grew concerned because the couple's garage door was left open. During a press conference Tuesday, interim police...
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed
"I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn't know when," said Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn A newborn has been surrendered to Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since it was installed two years ago. Ocala Fire Rescue announced "the arrival of the department's first surrendered newborn" at a press conference on Thursday. The climate-controlled box was used "over the holiday," Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement, according to...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora police: Person of interest in 'ruthless' murder of Florida couple in custody
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman has been taken into custody as a person of interest in the murders of a Florida husband and wife at a senior living community over New Year's weekend, police announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said...
Woman arrested in connection to suspicious deaths of married Florida couple, police ‘confident it is random’
A woman has been arrested following the suspicious death of a married couple at a Florida senior living community.
10NEWS
First baby surrendered to Florida Safe Haven Baby Box
OCALA, Fla. — Florida's first Safe Have Baby Box received its first surrendered newborn on Thursday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. The department in a Facebook post said the box, which is a device that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender a newborn who cannot be cared for, was used after two years of being in service.
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities
A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
WESH
Central Florida man who pleaded guilty to killing wife, 4 kids back in court
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man who pleaded guilty to killing his family is going back to court. Forty-one-year-old Michael Jones now faces punishment for killing his wife Casei Jones and the four kids they had between them. It was September 2019 and the family van crashed...
Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida
An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
First Coast News
Commuters were stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the SR 206 Crescent Beach Bascule Drawbridge were locked Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark is one of the drivers stuck on the bridge. "Nobody's going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
Police in Florida offering $10K reward for info about 'heinous' murder of married couple
Police in Florida are asking the public for tips to help them find the person responsible for killing a married couple in their senior living community apartment.
WESH
Married couple found dead at Lake County senior living community, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Mount Dora officials are investigating the homicide of an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife at a senior living facility. Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday, they got a 911 call from Waterman Village security about suspicious activity. When they arrived, they found the couple...
St. Augustine police looking for man who attacked bouncer with broken bottle in New Years brawl
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Police Department is looking for a suspect after a bouncer was seriously injured in a brawl at the White Lion on New Years Eve. STORY: Scott Stallings’ Masters invitation mistakenly sent to Georgia man with same name. According to detectives, the suspect...
mynews13.com
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
click orlando
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
fox35orlando.com
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
