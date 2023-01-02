“It’s very difficult, just getting back in the mindset,” said Trenton Morris, as his downtown-bound Metra train arrived. “I’m contemplating using some of that PTO for the first week next year.” Morris, who works in property management, has been home since last Wednesday enjoying the holidays with family from Texas, Ohio and New Jersey. “Evanston does a really good job of making it festive,” he said. “I was frequently in downtown Evanston at the fountain. That area is beautiful. My family loved it.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO