Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
“Most Haunted Roads In Chicago”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. The official 12 days of Christmas ended yesterday, and this tree on the 1400 block of Judson Avenue went out on a tight schedule. (City crews will pick up old trees through Jan. 27.) Now, right on schedule, on to more news. The Big Payback, a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Off to work we go
“It’s very difficult, just getting back in the mindset,” said Trenton Morris, as his downtown-bound Metra train arrived. “I’m contemplating using some of that PTO for the first week next year.” Morris, who works in property management, has been home since last Wednesday enjoying the holidays with family from Texas, Ohio and New Jersey. “Evanston does a really good job of making it festive,” he said. “I was frequently in downtown Evanston at the fountain. That area is beautiful. My family loved it.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Images of Evanston, shrouded in fog
RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan took a long walk through downtown Evanston in the fog Tuesday night and shares these photos. His friend Susan Cherry, an Evanston poet, added some carefully chosen words to go with the misty pictures:. Fog haiku. As the year begins. the unknown hovers like fog. but...
evanstonroundtable.com
Covid update Jan. 5: Evanston and Cook County remain at ‘medium’ risk
In Illinois, the seven-day average of new cases was 16,281 on Jan. 1, the most recent day for which data was presented on IDPH’s website. This is down 9.9% from 18,069 in the prior week. In Evanston, the seven-day average of new cases was 16.29 on Jan. 4, up...
evanstonroundtable.com
‘The Big Payback’ to have PBS premiere, free downtown screening on MLK Day
Evanston’s reparations program is back in the national spotlight. The Big Payback will premier on PBS on Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The documentary follows Robin Rue Simmons on her journey to implement the nation’s first municipally funded reparations for Black residents. The national broadcast on...
evanstonroundtable.com
Smylie Brothers Brewing closes after eight years
Smylie Brothers, an eight-year-old brewpub in downtown Evanston, permanently shut down on New Year’s Eve, just four months after it closed its location in the Lakeview neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side. Smylie Brothers announced the abrupt closure on its Instagram and Facebook accounts on New Year’s Eve.
evanstonroundtable.com
Laura Newhall Nelson, 1962-2023
Laura Newhall Nelson, 60, of Glenview, passed away peacefully on Jan. 3 at NorthShore Glenbrook Hospital after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Nelson, who lived in Evanston as a young woman and still has many friends living in Evanston today, was born on April 9, 1962. Nelson was blessed with an abundance of energy that she applied to a wide range of projects and activities throughout her life.
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
evanstonroundtable.com
City committee considers local cannabis smoking lounges
Editor’s note: This article has been updated with information about Council Member Bobby Burns’ personal connections to the cannabis industry. Evanston could soon see a city council debate over the idea of allowing cannabis smoking lounges or other cannabis consumption establishments in town, thanks to a referral from Council Member Devon Reid (8th Ward).
evanstonroundtable.com
Reparations Committee seeks more participation
The Reparations Committee, testing a new strategy, is carving out time in its monthly meeting for three residents to share the racial discrimination they have endured while living in Evanston. “We have found that as we do this work, residents want to share,” said committee chairperson Robin Rue Simmons. “There’s...
evanstonroundtable.com
Fifth Ward affordable housing plan relies on city-church land swap
The cost of living is on the rise in Evanston. Longtime Evanstonians are being displaced to surrounding suburbs, and Fifth Ward residents are among those most at risk, said Fifth Ward Council Member Bobby Burns. “The the cost of living in Evanston is too high,” Burns said to an audience...
Comments / 0