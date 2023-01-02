Read full article on original website
BNL’s fate turns on an ankle as No.7 Stars prepare to clash with Castle
BEDFORD – Boots are made for walkin’? Not this one, even though that’s what it’s called. Not the protective medical device currently modeled by Chloe Spreen. Definitely not made for running, jumping or scoring, which is what Spreen does best. Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence’s deluxe junior...
East swimmers sweep to wins over BNL
COLUMBUS – Columbus East swept to a pair of wins over Bedford North Lawrence during high school swimming action on Thursday night. The Olympians posted a 105-76 victory in the girls meet while also carding a 116-89 triumph in the boys meet. In the girls meet, the Stars recorded...
Fast and furious, Stars race to victory over Mitchell
BEDFORD – Fast and furious. Most people can hold their breath longer than some matches lasted, another was a hold-your-breath battle with more turns and spills than the car-chase movie franchise. When the checkered flag dropped, Bedford North Lawrence had too much horsepower. On Senior Night, as the Stars...
On the Mohs scale, defensive South Knox will be a hard test for Stars
BEDFORD – Hardness is defined as the ability to resist friction, measured by the Mohs scale. Basketball’s scale is simple: points allowed. Defense, which reveals the factors of effort and determination, has always been a way to calculate toughness. That’s why Bedford North Lawrence’s previous battles with South...
No.7 BNL, in its finest hour, answers the call with 52-39 victory over Jennings County
BEDFORD – Upon this battle depended the Hoosier Hills Conference championship. Upon it depended Bedford North Lawrence’s way of life, the long continuity of its expected institutions and the basketball empire. The whole fury and might of the enemy was turned upon them. Winston Churchill would have appreciated this victory. It was their finest hour.
Stars will take tailoring tools on road trip to Evansville Reitz
BEDFORD – Measuring tape, pins, scissors, needle and thread. Those are the tools of a tailor, trimming a garment down to a perfect size. Bedford North Lawrence will need that meticulous approach when it journeys to Evansville. Can the Stars, with three straight road wins, cut Reitz down? The...
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Lebanon vs. Frankfort , Sheridan vs. Rossville, Clinton Prairie Basketball and Wrestling, Clinton Central vs. Frankfort BB Coming To Hoosierland TV
The next several days will be your cup of tea if you want to watch LOCAL Live High School Sports!. As always, Hoosierland TV encourages you to go to these games in person if you can to support the teams, but if you can’t, catch them at www.hoosierlandtv.com!. Hoosierland...
Hoosier Sounds: Christian Watford and Derek Elston share their thoughts on IU basketball
Former IU basketball players Christian Watford and Derek Elston hosted the inaugural edition of the Ball from Assembly Hall podcast. Both players were with the program from 2009 to 2013. Watford and Elston still have connections to the program and have been keeping a close eye on the 2022-23 Hoosiers....
MHS’s Mylea Slone named Genius Jock for the month of January
Mylea Slone, a senior at Mitchell High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of January, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law Firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Slone, the daughter of Terry and Teresa Slone, is a member of SADD, Key Club, HOSA, Fresh Start,...
Trayce Jackson-Davis reveals words of discouragement from fan during "mixed" season
Trayce Jackson-Davis seems to be letting his guard down off the court by relaying a message to the Indiana faithful. Jackson-Daivs recently shared via his Twitter page a note from a fan calling out the Hoosiers for “mixed” play in the 2022-23 season. The note, written by Tim Weaver, stated that Jackson-Davis was a “horrible leader” and hoped he took pride in “finishing 8th in the B1G” despite being a favorite to win the conference during the preseason.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Iowa starter Patrick McCaffery won’t play against Indiana
Iowa redshirt junior wing Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety, he announced on Tuesday. Indiana plays Iowa on Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. Patrick is the son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “Patrick is one of the millions of people who...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss 2023 employee benefits and two new pilot programs
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss new benefits in 2023 for city employees, including two new pilot programs. The new pilot programs include six weeks of paid parental leave and paid Commercial Driver’s License training. In addition to the City’s ongoing...
Lane restrictions planned for I-65 in Jackson and Scott Counties
JACKSON/SCOTT CO. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces single-lane closures for I-65 northbound and southbound for asphalt patching work. Beginning on or after Monday, January 9, crews will begin single-lane restrictions on I-65 in both Jackson and Scott counties from Scottsburg (MM 29) to Seymour (MM 50). Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane in both the northbound and southbound directions will remain open at all times during the closure periods.
