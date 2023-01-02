ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate: "A lot of stuff's falling our way"

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwbxU_0k0d9zGG00

Vikings dominated by Packers in Week 17 showdown 00:53

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suddenly are just a win away from an improbable playoff berth.

He has his defense to thank for continuing Green Bay's reversal of fortune.

RELATED: Game recap

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Packers shut down Kirk Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson in a 41-17 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Keisean Nixon scored on a 105-yard kickoff return and Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick-6 of Cousins - one of four turnovers by the Minnesota QB. The Packers (8-8) will reach the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions at home in their regular-season finale.

A fourth straight postseason berth seemed out of the question after a 1-7 stretch dropped the Packers to 4-8, but they haven't lost since and have benefited from favorable results around the league. Green Bay's latest bit of good fortune came earlier Sunday when Washington fell 24-10 at home to the Cleveland, putting the Packers in control of their postseason fate.

"I still believe in myself and felt like it just takes one sometimes," said Rodgers, who went 15 of 24 for 159 yards. "It's strange, but when we were sitting at 3-6 and looked at the next three, at the time Tennessee was playing really well, obviously the Cowboys were playing well and Philly was No. 1 in the league.

"I just felt like if we get one of those, we can win the last five, and 9-8 was going to get in. I didn't really go around saying that because you don't really want to say, 'Hey, if we get just one of these three, you know, we can maybe make the playoffs.' But in my head, that's what I was thinking."

The Packers beat the Cowboys in overtime before losing to Tennessee and Philadelphia. They've now won four straight, with their ball-hawking defense a big reason why.

Green Bay held Jefferson, the NFL's leading receiver, to one catch for 15 yards. Jefferson had nine receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a season-opening 23-7 victory over the Packers.

Savage, Adrian Amos and Rudy Ford each intercepted passes by Cousins, while Kenny Clark recovered a fumble on a strip sack. The Packers converted each of Cousins' turnovers into touchdowns.

"They say (turnovers) come in bunches, so you've just got to capitalize on it," Savage said. "I think we're just going out there, playing hard, trusting each other. A lot of stuff's falling our way."

Cousins went 18 of 31 for 205 yards for the NFC North champion Vikings (12-4). His only touchdown pass came in garbage time, a 47-yarder to Jalen Nailor that cut Green Bay's lead to 41-10.

"I just didn't play well enough tonight," Cousins said. "Just need to play better, that's the bottom line."

The Vikings' Dalvin Cook was held to 27 yards on nine carries.

Rodgers threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan and also scored Green Bay's final touchdown on a 2-yard scramble.

After a blocked punt by Josh Metellus gave Minnesota first-and-goal at the 1 to help the Vikings take an early 3-0 lead, the Packers scored 41 straight points.

That outburst started with the big plays from Nixon and Savage. This marked the first time the Packers scored on an interception return and a kickoff return in the same game since a 31-23 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 30, 1967.

Nixon's touchdown was the Packers' first off a kickoff return since Randall Cobb's franchise-record 108-yarder against New Orleans in 2011. Nixon had a 94-yard kickoff return in a 26-20 Christmas Day victory at Miami, but he left that game with a groin injury that kept him from practicing most of this week.

"Guys had great blocks for me," Nixon said. "They opened it up. I feel like it was open sea. I just ran through it. I just knew I had one person to beat, and once I passed the kicker, it was party time."

Green Bay also got a solid game from veteran kicker Mason Crosby, who went 2 of 2 on field-goal attempts, including a 56-yarder that the crossbar before bouncing through to close the first half.

That kick gave Green Bay a 27-3 halftime lead. The Packers didn't let up in the second half, and if they can maintain that level next week, they'll conclude a remarkable turnaround with a playoff appearance.

"We're going to have a good story to tell, you know what I'm saying, but we've got to finish it," Amos said. "We finished this week and now we're 0-0. We've been in playoff mode for a while. We've got to continue going into this week."

INJURIES

The Vikings lost two of their starting offensive linemen to injuries in the first quarter. Center Austin Schlottmann suffered a broken fibula and right tackle Brian O'Neill departed with a calf injury. Schlottmann was starting in place of Garrett Bradbury, who missed a fourth straight game with a back injury.

Chris Reed, who hadn't played an offensive snap all season, took over for Schlottmann at center. Olisaemeka Udoh filled in at right tackle.

UP NEXT

The Vikings visit Chicago and the Packers host the Lions next weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident

Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Minnesota

Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed and he's able to talk, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent and the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.The Bills said Friday in a statement that Hamlin's "neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team." The development was first reported by The Athletic."He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills said in...
CBS Minnesota

Vikings place starting o-linemen O'Neill, Schlottman on IR

EAGAN, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve on Tuesday, all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs.The Vikings signed eight-year veteran center Greg Mancz to give them another option at a vital position after O'Neill suffered a significant calf injury and Schlottman broke his lower leg in the first quarter of Minnesota's 41-17 loss at Green Bay on Sunday.MORE: Vikings drop to No. 3 seed after gut punch from PackersChris Reed, who'd played exclusively at guard in his NFL career, replaced Schlottman and was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Damar Hamlin showing "signs of improvement," Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is showing "signs of improvement," the team said Wednesday, but the player remains in critical condition two days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.In a tweet, the team said the 24-year-old safety "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."Hamlin's uncle, Dorian Glenn, said Tuesday night that his nephew has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night. He had been receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Vikings look to right the ship for playoffs in last regular season matchup

CHICAGO (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths.A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start.The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday."Momentum is real, and it's really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.RELATED: Vikings place starting o-linemen O'Neill, Schlottman on IRThe Vikings (12-4) won't have to contend with Justin Fields, after Bears...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium lights up to support Damar Hamlin

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Bank Stadium lit up red and blue on Thursday night to support Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.The Vikings posted a photo of the lit up stadium on social media.Support has poured in from across the country for Hamlin, who fell shortly after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Doctors said Thursday that he appeared to be "neurologically intact," and had "shown remarkable improvement."Many Vikings players, including Patrick Jones II who played with Hamlin at the University of Pittsburgh, offered their thoughts and prayers after Hamlin's injury.The National Football League announced the game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Big 4th quarter lifts No. 3 Ohio State women past Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 83-71 on Thursday night.Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five 3-pointers for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.Mallory Heyer led Minnesota (8-7, 1-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Amaya Battle and Alanna Micheaux each scored 14.The Buckeyes aren't accustomed to playing from behind, having trailed at the half only three times in their first 15 games. But Minnesota's young team — its starting lineup featured three true freshmen, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
112K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy