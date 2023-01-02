ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No. 11 UCLA overwhelms Washington for 10th straight win

No. 11 UCLA held Washington to a season low in points while four Bruins scored in double-figures, powering their 10th consecutive win, a 74-49 rout of the Huskies in Seattle on Sunday.

UCLA (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) overwhelmed Washington throughout, starting with a 12-0 run early in the first half that gave the Bruins a lead they never surrendered.

Capitalizing on the strength of a stifling defense, which limited the Huskies to 19-of-55 shooting (34.5 percent) from the floor and a season-worst 2-of-25 from 3-point range, UCLA extended its nine-point halftime lead to double digits immediately after intermission.

The Bruins outscored the Huskies 17-8 through the first seven minutes of the second half, and 38-22 overall after halftime.

Adem Bona led UCLA’s balanced scoring attack with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. Bona also fueled the defensive effort with his rim protection, blocking three shots. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 17 points, while David Singleton scored 14 points while getting the start in place of injured Amari Bailey.

Tyger Campbell rounded out UCLA’s double-figure scoring. He recorded his second double-double of the campaign with 15 points, including 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, and dished a season-high 11 assists.

Washington (9-6, 1-3) got an outstanding offensive effort from Braxton Meah, who scored a career-high 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor. Otherwise, Sunday was a dismal scoring night for the Huskies.

They shot 5-of-13 on layup attempts and averaged just 0.754 points per possession. UCLA averaged 1.138 points per possession.

No other Huskies player scored in double figures. Cole Bajema finished with nine points and seven rebounds, while Keion Brooks Jr. — who was averaging 17.1 points per game — finished with just six.

Washington has lost three straight games, all by double digits and all at home. The Huskies next go on the road for a matchup with No. 5 Arizona.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

