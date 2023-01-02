ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, CA

SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: SF Just Saw Its Wettest 10 Days In 150 Years

The SFPD announced the arrest of a serial burglary suspect believed responsible for a string of commercial burglaries across the city between mid-November and mid-December. The suspected is 41-year-old Matt Lake, and the burglaries occurred in the Sunset, SoMa, Fisherman's Wharf, Richmond, and the Mission. [KPIX]. December 26, 2022 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Ilya Romanov Of Bar Iris Dies At 33

SAN FRANCISCO—The manager of a popular bar located in the Russian Hill neighborhood, Ilya Romanov, fell to his death on Friday, December 30, at the age of 33. Romanov was found on the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the SFPD, he accidentally fell off a roof and no foul play is suspected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023

How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Stonestown Galleria | Shopping mall in San Francisco, California

The Stonestown Galleria shopping center is located on 20th Avenue. It opened in 1952, making it one of the oldest shopping malls in San Francisco. Here you will find more than 100 stores including options for fashion, shoes, electronics and more. For example, you can renew your wardrobe in the fast fashion stores H&M, Zara, Forever 21 and the Japanese Uniqlo. You can also go shopping at Victoria's Secret lingerie store or other major fashion brands such as Cotton: On and Express.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
thesfnews.com

Lev Tikhomirov Arrested In Richmond District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that transpired in the Richmond District on December 28. The SFPD reported that at approximately 4:32 a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North for a report of a person breaking into a home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfbayview.com

Political titan born from Oakland mayoral election: Allyssa Victory speaks

Allyssa Victory is currently running for Democratic Party District 18 ADEM delegate; vote in person Jan. 7. The recent mayoral elections in Oakland exposed a lot of questionable practices, but one person who came out unmistakably as a political titan on the scene is the young Black woman lawyer who took everybody by storm in the election, Allyssa Victory.
OAKLAND, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for possession of handgun in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday. Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun. KRON On is streaming live news now A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows […]
SAN JOSE, CA
pacificsun.com

Dog Down: Novato police officer shoots neighbor’s dog

On a drizzly Sunday morning in September, a tragic series of events unfolded in Petaluma that ended with two dead chickens, a Novato police sergeant shooting a neighbor’s dog and a long list of unanswered questions. Debate on social media exploded after KGO-TV broke the news in mid-December. An...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

