OAKLAND -- Residents of an East Oakland apartment complex haven't been able to return home since New Year's Day after storm waters flooded their garage and knocked out power to the building.Upended from their routine and staying at a hotel, children who lived in the apartment are having a tough time as they prepare to go back to school."I just want to be home where I feel comfortable," said 11-year-old Sureneity Mendez Abendano who added that it has been difficult to concentrate at school. "I want to be at home where I can do whatever I want, read, be on...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO