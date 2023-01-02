ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Shaedon Sharpe to compete in dunk contest: Report

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe will compete in the dunk contest during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Blazers selected Sharpe seventh overall in last summer's NBA...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy