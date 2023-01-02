Read full article on original website
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
Stony Brook 67, Monmouth (NJ) 56
STONY BROOK (6-9) Policelli 6-16 2-2 17, Sarvan 3-11 0-0 8, Fitzmorris 1-4 1-2 3, Roberts 4-4 4-6 15, Stephenson-Moore 5-13 4-4 15, Pettway 3-5 0-0 7, Onyekonwu 1-4 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Nahar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-14 67. MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-14) Foster 4-11 4-10 12,...
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60
Percentages: FG .382, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Berry 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Patterson 5, Khalifa 3, B.Williams, Milicic). Steals: 1 (Folkes). Technical Fouls: None.
PRINCETON 68, COLUMBIA 49
Percentages: FG .413, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Allocco 3-6, Austin 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, O'Connell 0-1, Scott 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Lee 0-3, Peters 0-4, Langborg 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Langborg, Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Evbuomwan 2, Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Allocco,...
Indiana 108, Portland 99
PORTLAND (99) Grant 6-15 3-3 15, Hart 4-4 2-2 12, Nurkic 6-15 1-1 14, Lillard 7-24 4-5 19, Simons 7-20 2-2 20, Walker 5-7 1-2 11, Eubanks 2-4 0-0 4, K.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Sharpe 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 38-94 14-17 99. INDIANA (108) Hield 3-9 3-3 11, Nesmith 3-5...
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
TOLEDO 102, WESTERN MICHIGAN 74
Percentages: FG .387, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (T.Maddox 4-10, Hannah 2-3, Hubbard 1-3, Norman 1-7, Hastings 0-1, Monegro 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hastings 3, Hannah, T.Maddox). Turnovers: 11 (Norman 4, Hastings 2, Hubbard, Monegro, Simms, T.Maddox, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hannah, Hastings, Hubbard,...
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85
DETROIT (6-10) Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 2-4 0-2 4, An.Davis 9-25 7-7 27, Moss 6-9 2-3 15, Stone 10-19 1-2 24, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-6 0-0 3, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 10-14 85. WRIGHT ST. (9-7) Noel 6-10 6-8 18, Braun...
Iona 84, Marist 57
IONA (11-4) Joseph 8-12 3-5 19, Shema 5-5 0-0 12, JeanLouis 1-7 2-2 4, Jenkins 10-18 0-0 23, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 8-13 0-1 16, Florence 2-3 0-0 5, Brookshire 1-4 0-0 2, Ibine Ayo 1-1 0-0 3, Sunday 0-1 0-0 0, Carey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-65 5-8 84.
OAKLAND 64, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 63
Percentages: FG .396, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hervey 2-5, Moore 2-6, Townsend 1-2, Watts 1-2, Lampman 1-7, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 3, Townsend 3, Hervey 2, Parker 2, Watts 2, Lampman). Steals: 7 (Lampman 3, Moore...
Newton Falls downs Crestview to nab 8th win
The win is the Tigers' third-straight and eighth of the season.
Chicago 126, Philadelphia 112
CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 4-13 4-5 12, Williams 7-11 2-2 18, Vucevic 8-14 1-1 19, Dosunmu 4-9 0-0 8, LaVine 14-19 2-2 41, Jones Jr. 3-4 1-3 8, Drummond 3-3 0-2 6, Dragic 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 0-2 9. Totals 48-84 10-17 126. PHILADELPHIA (112) Harris 9-20 2-2 22, Melton...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Charlotte hits its stride, tops Sentinels
PORT CHARLOTTE – Healthy, healed and handsy, Port Charlotte deflected passes, grabbed rebounds and played its pesky brand of defense Friday against visiting Evangelical Christian.
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
Dundee halts three-game skid with lopsided win over Jefferson
Three straight losses. Playing on back-to-back nights. Dundee's boys basketball players had plenty of reasons to feel sorry for themselves Friday night. ...
There's a new budding star on the Rockland High girls basketball team
ROCKLAND — Friday’s high school girls basketball game between Rockland and Mashpee featured a bunch of star guards. Mashpee is led by a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Amiyah Peters and Hialeah Turner Foster. Rockland’s three captains - Charlie Kelliher, Sydney Blaney and Maggie Elie - are all returning South Shore League All-Stars. ...
