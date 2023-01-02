Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Stevanic and Western Illinois host Denver
Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Denver Pioneers after Vuk Stevanic scored 21 points in Western Illinois' 78-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks. The Leathernecks are 5-2 on their home court. Western Illinois is ninth in the...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86
Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
Bakersfield Californian
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50
Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
Bakersfield Californian
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60
Percentages: FG .382, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Berry 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Patterson 5, Khalifa 3, B.Williams, Milicic). Steals: 1 (Folkes). Technical Fouls: None.
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
Bakersfield Californian
Oakland 64, N. Kentucky 63
OAKLAND (5-11) Hervey 3-7 2-2 10, Townsend 6-14 1-2 14, Lampman 1-9 0-0 3, Moore 3-10 9-10 17, Watts 4-7 1-1 10, Conway 4-4 2-3 10, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 15-18 64. N. KENTUCKY (9-7) Brandon 2-2 0-0 4, Rhodes 3-6 0-0 6, Robinson...
LaVine hits 11 of 13 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' victory
Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers' home winning streak at 11.
Bakersfield Californian
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85
DETROIT (6-10) Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 2-4 0-2 4, An.Davis 9-25 7-7 27, Moss 6-9 2-3 15, Stone 10-19 1-2 24, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-6 0-0 3, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 10-14 85. WRIGHT ST. (9-7) Noel 6-10 6-8 18, Braun...
Bakersfield Californian
Indiana 108, Portland 99
Percentages: FG .404, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Simons 4-11, Hart 2-2, Sharpe 1-3, Nurkic 1-4, Lillard 1-8, Grant 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nurkic). Turnovers: 18 (Simons 4, Sharpe 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Lillard 2, Nurkic 2, Walker 2, Eubanks). Steals: 5...
Bakersfield Californian
TOLEDO 102, WESTERN MICHIGAN 74
Percentages: FG .387, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (T.Maddox 4-10, Hannah 2-3, Hubbard 1-3, Norman 1-7, Hastings 0-1, Monegro 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hastings 3, Hannah, T.Maddox). Turnovers: 11 (Norman 4, Hastings 2, Hubbard, Monegro, Simms, T.Maddox, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hannah, Hastings, Hubbard,...
Bakersfield Californian
PRINCETON 68, COLUMBIA 49
Percentages: FG .413, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Allocco 3-6, Austin 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, O'Connell 0-1, Scott 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Lee 0-3, Peters 0-4, Langborg 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Langborg, Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Evbuomwan 2, Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Allocco,...
Bakersfield Californian
Chicago 126, Philadelphia 112
CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 4-13 4-5 12, Williams 7-11 2-2 18, Vucevic 8-14 1-1 19, Dosunmu 4-9 0-0 8, LaVine 14-19 2-2 41, Jones Jr. 3-4 1-3 8, Drummond 3-3 0-2 6, Dragic 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 0-2 9. Totals 48-84 10-17 126. PHILADELPHIA (112) Harris 9-20 2-2 22, Melton...
