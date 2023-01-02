ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stevanic and Western Illinois host Denver

Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Denver Pioneers after Vuk Stevanic scored 21 points in Western Illinois' 78-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks. The Leathernecks are 5-2 on their home court. Western Illinois is ninth in the...
DENVER, CO
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 88, UAB 86

Percentages: FG .485, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Walker 4-11, L.Brewer 3-4, E.Gaines 2-2, E.Johnson 1-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Buffen). Turnovers: 9 (E.Gaines 3, Walker 3, Buffen 2, T.Brewer). Steals: 5 (Buffen 2, Jemison, Lovan, Walker). Technical Fouls: Davis, 8:59 second. FGFTReb. FAUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
HOUSTON, TX
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50

Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51

Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60

Percentages: FG .382, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Berry 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Patterson 5, Khalifa 3, B.Williams, Milicic). Steals: 1 (Folkes). Technical Fouls: None.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Oakland 64, N. Kentucky 63

OAKLAND (5-11) Hervey 3-7 2-2 10, Townsend 6-14 1-2 14, Lampman 1-9 0-0 3, Moore 3-10 9-10 17, Watts 4-7 1-1 10, Conway 4-4 2-3 10, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 15-18 64. N. KENTUCKY (9-7) Brandon 2-2 0-0 4, Rhodes 3-6 0-0 6, Robinson...
OAKLAND, CA
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85

DETROIT (6-10) Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 2-4 0-2 4, An.Davis 9-25 7-7 27, Moss 6-9 2-3 15, Stone 10-19 1-2 24, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-6 0-0 3, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 10-14 85. WRIGHT ST. (9-7) Noel 6-10 6-8 18, Braun...
DETROIT, MI
Indiana 108, Portland 99

Percentages: FG .404, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Simons 4-11, Hart 2-2, Sharpe 1-3, Nurkic 1-4, Lillard 1-8, Grant 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nurkic). Turnovers: 18 (Simons 4, Sharpe 3, Grant 2, Hart 2, Lillard 2, Nurkic 2, Walker 2, Eubanks). Steals: 5...
INDIANA STATE
TOLEDO 102, WESTERN MICHIGAN 74

Percentages: FG .387, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (T.Maddox 4-10, Hannah 2-3, Hubbard 1-3, Norman 1-7, Hastings 0-1, Monegro 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hastings 3, Hannah, T.Maddox). Turnovers: 11 (Norman 4, Hastings 2, Hubbard, Monegro, Simms, T.Maddox, Wright). Steals: 4 (Hannah, Hastings, Hubbard,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
PRINCETON 68, COLUMBIA 49

Percentages: FG .413, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-26, .154 (Allocco 3-6, Austin 1-2, Adebayo 0-1, O'Connell 0-1, Scott 0-1, Pierce 0-2, Lee 0-3, Peters 0-4, Langborg 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Austin, Langborg, Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Evbuomwan 2, Kellman 2, Martini 2, Scott 2, Allocco,...
COLUMBIA, CA
Chicago 126, Philadelphia 112

CHICAGO (126) DeRozan 4-13 4-5 12, Williams 7-11 2-2 18, Vucevic 8-14 1-1 19, Dosunmu 4-9 0-0 8, LaVine 14-19 2-2 41, Jones Jr. 3-4 1-3 8, Drummond 3-3 0-2 6, Dragic 2-4 0-0 5, White 3-7 0-2 9. Totals 48-84 10-17 126. PHILADELPHIA (112) Harris 9-20 2-2 22, Melton...
CHICAGO, IL

