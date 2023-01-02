Southeast Polk boys basketball traveled to Ankeny Centennial for a Class 4A matchup Friday, and it was all Jaguars from the start as Centennial came out on top, 77-47. The home team went up 23-8 before the end of the first quarter. Centennial continued to pile on the points in the second quarter and headed to the locker room with a 41-19 lead. ...

ANKENY, IA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO