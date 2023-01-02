Read full article on original website
NO. 1 PURDUE 71, NO. 24 OHIO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .431, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Jenkins 3-3, Loyer 3-6, Smith 3-6, Gillis 2-7, Morton 2-7, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Loyer 4, Morton 4, Edey 3, Kaufman-Renn, Newman, Smith). Steals: 4 (Morton 2, Smith 2). Technical...
TOWSON 64, DREXEL 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Okros 4-5, Williams 1-1, Bergens 1-3, Oden 1-4, Moore 0-1, Y.Butler 0-1, House 0-2, Washington 0-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 9 (Moore 5, Williams 2, Washington, Y.Butler). Steals: 5 (Turner 2, House, Magee, Washington).
Florida Atlantic hosts Charlotte after Davis' 36-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (11-4, 2-2 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (13-1, 3-0 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts the Charlotte 49ers after Johnell Davis scored 36 points in Florida Atlantic's 88-86 win against the UAB Blazers. The Owls are 9-0 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA with...
Stevanic and Western Illinois host Denver
Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 1-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Denver Pioneers after Vuk Stevanic scored 21 points in Western Illinois' 78-74 loss to the Omaha Mavericks. The Leathernecks are 5-2 on their home court. Western Illinois is ninth in the...
WILLIAM & MARY 69, NORTHEASTERN 66
Percentages: FG .500, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Stucke 4-7, Pridgen 2-2, King 1-3, Cormier 0-1, McClintock 0-1, Turner 0-2, Telfort 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Doherty 2, Pridgen 2, Stucke, Telfort, Troutman). Turnovers: 16 (Cormier 4, King 4, Doherty 3, Telfort 2, Pridgen,...
QUEENS 75, BELLARMINE 74
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .475, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (McKee 5-8, McCluney 3-7, Dye 2-7, McLaurin 1-1, Ashby 1-6, Mathews 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mathews). Turnovers: 14 (McCluney 3, McLaurin 3, Rains 3, Dye 2, McKee 2, Mathews). Steals: 8 (Mathews 3,...
HOFSTRA 67, HAMPTON 51
Percentages: FG .491, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Ty.Thomas 4-7, Estrada 3-6, Dubar 1-3, Plotnikov 1-3, Carlos 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boachie-Yiadom 3, Dubar, Ty.Thomas). Turnovers: 15 (Estrada 7, Williams 3, Carlos 2, Boachie-Yiadom, Marshall, Ty.Thomas). Steals: 4 (Boachie-Yiadom 2, Carlos, Ty.Thomas). Technical...
RUTGERS 64, MARYLAND 50
Percentages: FG .413, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carey 4-8, Young 2-4, Martinez 1-1, Long 1-2, Emilien 0-1, Hart 0-2, Scott 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hart, Scott). Turnovers: 18 (Reese 5, Young 4, Hart 3, Martinez 2, Scott 2, Batchelor, Emilien). Steals: 9...
STONY BROOK 67, MONMOUTH 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Roberts 3-3, Policelli 3-10, Sarvan 2-9, Pettway 1-3, Stephenson-Moore 1-6, Onyekonwu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sarvan 2, Pettway). Turnovers: 12 (Roberts 3, Sarvan 3, Policelli 2, Stephenson-Moore 2, Muratori, Onyekonwu). Steals: 4 (Onyekonwu, Pettway, Roberts,...
There's a new budding star on the Rockland High girls basketball team
ROCKLAND — Friday’s high school girls basketball game between Rockland and Mashpee featured a bunch of star guards. Mashpee is led by a pair of 1,000-point scorers in seniors Amiyah Peters and Hialeah Turner Foster. Rockland’s three captains - Charlie Kelliher, Sydney Blaney and Maggie Elie - are all returning South Shore League All-Stars. ...
NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53
Percentages: FG .306, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Nutall 2-6, Lanier 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Smith 0-2, Phelps 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ambrose-Hylton, Nutall). Turnovers: 11 (Phelps 3, Koulibaly 2, Nutall 2, Williamson 2, Njie, Odigie). Steals: 5...
Friday's Scores
Lou. Christian Academy, Ky. 54, Christian Academy 39. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Charlotte hits its stride, tops Sentinels
PORT CHARLOTTE – Healthy, healed and handsy, Port Charlotte deflected passes, grabbed rebounds and played its pesky brand of defense Friday against visiting Evangelical Christian.
LaVine hits 11 of 13 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' victory
Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers' home winning streak at 11.
How Trinity boys basketball beat rival St. Xavier in front of a packed house at Bellarmine
The St. Xavier-Trinity basketball rivalry returned to Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall after a two-year absence, and the Shamrocks’ veterans shined on the big stage. In front of a sellout crowd, seniors C.J. Walls and Cam McClain keyed a third-quarter run that lifted Trinity to a 50-41 victory over a young St. X squad on Friday. ...
Santa Clara men's basketball assistant coach Scott Garson joins Gonzaga Nation podcast
On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga's matchup with Santa Clara in a wide-ranging conversation with assistant men's basketball coach Scott Garson. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe to the Gonzaga Nation podcast on Apple, Spotify or ...
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 62, CHARLOTTE 60
Percentages: FG .382, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Gipson 3-4, B.Williams 2-7, Khalifa 1-2, Threadgill 1-2, Berry 0-1, Folkes 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Milicic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Milicic, Patterson). Turnovers: 10 (Patterson 5, Khalifa 3, B.Williams, Milicic). Steals: 1 (Folkes). Technical Fouls: None.
Ankeny Centennial boys basketball eases past Southeast Polk, 77-47
Southeast Polk boys basketball traveled to Ankeny Centennial for a Class 4A matchup Friday, and it was all Jaguars from the start as Centennial came out on top, 77-47. The home team went up 23-8 before the end of the first quarter. Centennial continued to pile on the points in the second quarter and headed to the locker room with a 41-19 lead. ...
Wright St. 90, Detroit 85
DETROIT (6-10) Anderson 5-11 0-0 12, Parks 2-4 0-2 4, An.Davis 9-25 7-7 27, Moss 6-9 2-3 15, Stone 10-19 1-2 24, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Oliver 1-6 0-0 3, Koka 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 10-14 85. WRIGHT ST. (9-7) Noel 6-10 6-8 18, Braun...
OAKLAND 64, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 63
Percentages: FG .396, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hervey 2-5, Moore 2-6, Townsend 1-2, Watts 1-2, Lampman 1-7, Price 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 3, Townsend 3, Hervey 2, Parker 2, Watts 2, Lampman). Steals: 7 (Lampman 3, Moore...
